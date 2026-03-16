Ten ways you’ll benefit from meeting the games industry in Barcelona this June

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona takes place 15th and 16th June for two days of business-making and market insight in one of Europe's most thriving game markets.

Super Early Bird tickets are now available, saving you up to £260.

If you're looking to access investors, publishing partners, or strategic collaborations in the global games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th-16th is where those partnerships begin.

Set in one of Europe’s fastest expanding game sectors, the conference connects the Spanish ecosystem with the wider global industry, bringing together more than 1,000 games professionals for two days focused on business opportunities, market insight and connections.

Here are ten ways attending PG Connects Barcelona will benefit your business:

1. Pitch to investors in a market worth billions

PG Connects has helped facilitate over $1.5bn in deals since 2014, making it an effective industry platform for connecting with investors. Fringe events such as Investor Connector provide a structured opportunity to connect directly with potential funding partners.

2. Connect with hundreds of industry-leading companies

From global leaders to regional giants and startups, over 500 businesses are expected to be represented, including the likes of Activision, King, Rovio, Riot Games, Epic Games, FunPlus, Bandai Namco, Garena, Gameloft, Google, Playgama, Kingsoft, Scopely, Socialpoint, Ubisoft, Xbox, Tencent, AppsFlyer, Outfit7, ByteDance, and many, many more.

For developers, services and publishers alike, the event offers a rare opportunity to access the organisations leading the global games market.

3. Reach senior decision-makers

PG Connects events are known for their high concentration of senior attendees. At the 2025 event, 26% of attendees were C-Level and 62% were senior management decision-makers. The people you meet are often the same people who can approve partnerships, sign publishing deals, fund projects and shape strategic collaborations.

4. Schedule meetings with the right partners before you arrive

With more than 65% of delegates involved in game development, the event is a key meeting point for studios and publishers looking to collaborate.

The MeetToMatch platform allows you to identify relevant companies and pre-book meetings that matter before the event begins. The post-conference parties on both Monday and Tuesday carry the conversations into the after-hours.

5. Find the right publishing partner

With more than 65% of delegates involved in game development, the event is a key meeting point for studios and publishers looking to collaborate. Dedicated sessions and networking formats - including Publisher SpeedMatch - are designed to connect developers with publishing partners and platform representatives.

6. Learn from industry leaders across 16 tracks

Gain insight that can be instantly applied to product strategy and growth. Learn from 100+ speakers across 16 tracks covering global trends, regional markets, monetisation, product strategy, AI, web3, XR, and beyond.

7. Discover the best of the indie scene

Spot up-and-coming talent and new projects before everyone else. In 2025, the event hosted the biggest ever indie expo with over 40 developers getting ample visibility in the Big Indie Zone. Even more are expected this year, turning the area (alongside the Big Indie Pitch mobile and PC+console) into one of the best places to spot emerging games.

8. Understand the technologies changing the industry

Explore the technologies currently redefining how games are built, distributed and monetised. From AI-driven development and D2C webshops to XR and browser games across mobile, PC and console.

9. Be part of a trusted, established conference series

Pocket Gamer Connects has been running for 12 years, and Barcelona 2026 is the 60th edition of the series. Outside of major national events, it's the biggest and longest-running independent games conference in the world.

10. Experience Barcelona at its absolute best

Enjoy outstanding restaurants and a vibrant social scene under the Spanish sun. Extend your stay for the Barcelona F1 Grand Prix (June 12th-14th) or the Sónar Music Festival (June 18th-20th). All while connecting with one of Europe’s fastest growing game ecosystems.

With investors, publishers and developers all in one place, PG Connects Barcelona, 15th-16th June, offers the chance to build partnerships and spot new opportunities. Be part of those conversations by securing your place today.