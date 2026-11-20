The game has passed 240m registered users and 50m monthly active users.

A new annual championship will carry a RMB 10m ($1.5m) prize pool.

Total esports prize money will double in 2027.

A PC version with cross-platform play will launch next season.

Tencent has committed $150 million to Battle of Golden Spatula over the next three years as the mobile auto chess game passes 240m registered users.

As reported by GameLook, Tencent Games vice president Huang Lingdong announced the investment at the game's 2027 strategy conference in Xi'an on November 6th.

He said the China-exclusive mobile adaptation of Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics has reached more than 50m monthly active users since launching five years ago.

The funding will focus on player culture, content creator support and esports. In 2027, the game's esports system will expand to three national open tournaments plus a new annual championship with a RMB 10m ($1.5m) prize pool, while total prize money across its competitions will double.

Beyond mobile

Tencent said more than 10m players have taken part in Battle of Golden Spatula tournaments in each of the past two years. It also plans to launch a new university esports brand, Prism Academy.

Tencent also confirmed that a PC version will launch with the game's next season, with pre-registration now open. It will support keyboard and mouse controls and share account data, matchmaking and friend lists with mobile, letting players team up across devices.

Battle of Golden Spatula and Teamfight Tactics were among the top 20 most-watched titles on Chinese games and livestreaming platforms in 2026, according to Niko Partners.