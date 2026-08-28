Tencent Games showcases AI tools for game development at gamescom

Motus uses AI across the 3D character animation pipeline.

WeTest Acorn AI Studio uses AI agents for automated game testing.

ACE provides security capabilities for mobile and PC games.

Tencent Games Central Tech made its gamescom debut as a unified brand by showcasing a portfolio of AI and technology tools covering game development, gameplay and live operations.

The portfolio includes Motus AI, GIGA, MagicDawn, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), GVoice and WeTest, with the technologies demonstrated at gamescom dev and gamescom.

Built on Tencent Games’ generative animation foundation models, Motus focuses on 3D character creation through an end-to-end AI animation pipeline.

It supports rigging, intelligent skinning, motion generation from text, video and keyframes, and motion refinement. It also supports real-time character interaction, with its tools already deployed across multiple games.

AI in production

GIGA, on the other hand, focuses on AI agents for games and virtual worlds, using visual decision-making and language-action alignment to move AI from understanding game environments to taking actions within them.

Meanwhile, MagicDawn combines rendering technology with AI and cloud computing, supporting performance optimisation, visual presentation and immersive audio.

The portfolio also includes ACE, which provides mobile and PC anti-cheat and security tools, while GVoice offers AI noise reduction, voice communication and real-time speech translation.

WeTest Acorn AI Studio uses AI agents to play games and identify issues across multiple genres and platforms.