Tencent rolls out Hunyuan 3D engine for AI-driven asset creation

Tencent Cloud launches the Hunyuan 3D Model API for enterprise integration.

Creators get 20 free daily generations; enterprise users receive 200 credits.

Over 150 Chinese companies, including Unity China, have already integrated the API.

Tencent has launched its Hunyuan 3D engine globally to help creators generate 3D assets.

Designed to offer advanced AI tools, Tencent said the engine lets users generate 3D assets from text, images, or sketches, cutting production time from days or weeks to minutes.

The global rollout includes Tencent Cloud releasing the Hunyuan 3D Model API for enterprises to allow integration of 3D generation into game development, advertising, e-commerce, film effects, social media content, and more.

Users can currently make up to 20 free generations a day, while enterprise clients integrating the API get 200 free credits for asset creation.

New possibilities

Tencent claims over 150 companies in Mainland China, including Unity China, Bambu Lab, and Liblib, have already adopted the API through Tencent Cloud.

“The Hunyuan 3D series has since evolved through multiple iterations, each improving generation quality and modelling accuracy,” said Tencent in a statement.

“Today, models such as Hunyuan 3D 3.0 focuses on high-quality asset production for objects, while specialised Hunyuan3D World models are designed to help construct large-scale interactive environments that users can roam in, opening new creative possibilities in gaming, virtual reality and digital content creation."

Elsewhere, the Chinese firm has finalised its strategic investment in Ubisoft Nova SAS, known as Vantage Studios, following a March 2025 agreement.

The €1.16 billion ($1.3bn) deal values the studio group at €3.8bn ($4.3bn) and covers teams behind major Ubisoft franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six, marking a significant step in Ubisoft’s transformation.