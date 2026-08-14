Testronic appoints Sonia Kerr as CEO amid executive shakeup

Kerr previously served as CFO at XR Games from 2022 to 2024.

Mike Fitzgerald has been appointed chief revenue officer.

Samantha Williams has taken on the role of chief operating officer.

Games quality assurance specialist Testronic has appointed Sonia Kerr as its new chief executive officer.

Kerr succeeds Sharon Baylay-Bell, who becomes company chair. Kerr most recently served as chief financial officer at XR Games from 2022 to 2024.

Shaking up the leadership team, Testronic has also named Mike Fitzgerald as chief revenue officer and Samantha Williams as chief operating officer. Williams had previously served as CRO since joining Testronic in 2025.

Leadership Changes

The revamped executive team also includes Mike Wallen, who was named as company president earlier this year. He previously worked at Keywords Studios as chief commercial officer.

“I’m delighted to be joining the company and look forward to working alongside our talented teams, our clients and our partners as we continue to innovate, grow and help deliver outstanding games to players around the world," said Kerr.

“Together, we will continue empowering the next level in play and advancing on our vision to lead the world in making games incredible.”