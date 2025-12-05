Thatgamecompany launches first independently organised game jam

Developers can compete for cash prizes including a $3,000 Best Overall award.

Submissions are open until January 4th, 2026, with winners revealed on February 14th.

The event fosters a supportive, inclusive space for creators of all experience levels.

Journey developer thatgamecompany has launched its first independently organised game jam.

Thatgamejam invites developers to create universally accessible games inspired by the studio’s signature style and is designed to connect players of all ages.

Qualifying entries will compete for several awards, including a $3,000 grand prize for Best Overall, $2,000 prizes for Best Visual Design, Best Gameplay, and Most Heartfelt, and a $1,000 Community’s Voice award.

Participants can review the guidelines and submit their projects online anytime before the January 4th, 2026 deadline. Winners will be announced on February 14th, 2026.

Global participation

The game jam is designed to create a supportive, inclusive space for developers of all skill levels to experiment, learn, and share their ideas globally. Those interested can apply here.

Submissions will be reviewed by thatgamecompany staff and industry guests, with finalists judged by CEO and creative director Jenova Chen and USC Game Innovation Lab director Tracy Fullerton.

“The energy and imagination that flowed from our first Game Jam left a lasting impression, as it reminded us why we create games in the first place,” said thatgamecompany CEO and creative director Jenova Chen.

“At our core, we make games that bring people closer through empathy, imagination, and shared emotion. We know there is a community of game developers full of that same creative spirit, and we’re excited to see how this new generation of devs reimagine what emotional connection can look like in games.”