The Steam Deck OLED returns with up to $300 price increase

The Steam Deck OLED 1TB now costs $949 (£779).

The 512GB model has risen to $789 (£649).

This follow similar pricing increases across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo hardware.

The price of the Steam Deck OLED models has increased after a recent return to stock. This impacts both the 512GB and 1TB versions, resulting in increases tied to rising hardware and component costs.

The Steam Deck OLED 1TB now costs $949 (£779), that’s up from $649 (£569), making it a significant $300 (£210) increase. The lower 512GB version has also increased from $549 (£479) to $789 (£649).

In a statement, Valve noted that “Steam Deck itself hasn’t changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole.”

The company pointed to rising memory and storage costs, which follows a wider trend across the games sector.

Earlier this year, Sony raised prices for its PlayStation 5 hardware across all models, while Nintendo announced that, as of September 1st, 2026, the Switch 2 will see a $50 price increase, citing RAM shortages, tariffs, and wider market pressures.

Last year, Microsoft also increased the price of the Xbox Series consoles due to economic conditions.

Wide-scale impact

These shortages and hardware pressure can also be seen elsewhere, as they are affecting both gaming hardware and mobile devices.

According to a report by The Guardian, BT Group CEO Allison Kirkby recently said that rising demand for AI-related chips could lead to higher smartphone prices.

The cost of hardware is raising ongoing questions about the broader accessibility of gaming as some handhelds and console devices are now approaching four-figure prices.

Valve recently launched its new Steam Controller at $99 (£85), and the company’s Steam Machine console is still expected to launch in 2026. Although no pricing for that has been confirmed, the rising cost of hardware may cause a significant impact.