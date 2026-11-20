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South Korea’s games industry is perhaps one of the longest-standing hubs in the sector. With developers and publishers established since the 1990s, the country is now home to giants like Nexon, NC, Netmarble, Pearl Abyss and Krafton, to name a few.

What makes the country’s games industry unique is how it has built IPs, often in the MMORPG space, that have become uniquely popular in its home market (while a couple, like CrossFire and Dungeon&Fighter, are particularly popular in China, too). Franchises like Lineage have generated billions of dollars - and more importantly, countless hours of fun - from legions of players in South Korea. But these same IPs have a tougher time of breaking out into the wider world.

Over the years, this vibrant games hub has the global market covered too, with a few breakout hits and M&A activity ensuring the top publishers can break out of the country’s borders. Black Desert Online, CookieRun, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Dave the Diver and more have their origins in South Korea. Even titles like Embark’s Arc Raiders, Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions and Jam City’s portfolio have ties to the country, through publishing, acquisitions and investments.

The question for South Korea’s games industry right now is whether its star is dimming, or whether its giants and new upstarts are set to kick off a new era of success. A new Sensor Tower report on the country’s mobile market showed that, for the period of October 2025 to September 2026, mobile game downloads declined by approximately 28% year-over-year, from around 540 million to 390m.

Meanwhile, IAP revenue - not including alternative Android stores or direct-to-consumer sales - remained steady at close to $5bn. The market intelligence firm said this showed the market has entered a mature, value-driven phase.

To give you the lowdown of what’s happening in this important, bustling games hub, we’ve put together our list of the Top 30 South Korea Game Makers of 2026, offering insights into the makeup of the sector, decades after it first formed.