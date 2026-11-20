The Top 30 Korea Game Makers of 2026
South Korea’s games industry is perhaps one of the longest-standing hubs in the sector. With developers and publishers established since the 1990s, the country is now home to giants like Nexon, NC, Netmarble, Pearl Abyss and Krafton, to name a few.
What makes the country’s games industry unique is how it has built IPs, often in the MMORPG space, that have become uniquely popular in its home market (while a couple, like CrossFire and Dungeon&Fighter, are particularly popular in China, too). Franchises like Lineage have generated billions of dollars - and more importantly, countless hours of fun - from legions of players in South Korea. But these same IPs have a tougher time of breaking out into the wider world.
Over the years, this vibrant games hub has the global market covered too, with a few breakout hits and M&A activity ensuring the top publishers can break out of the country’s borders. Black Desert Online, CookieRun, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Dave the Diver and more have their origins in South Korea. Even titles like Embark’s Arc Raiders, Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions and Jam City’s portfolio have ties to the country, through publishing, acquisitions and investments.
The question for South Korea’s games industry right now is whether its star is dimming, or whether its giants and new upstarts are set to kick off a new era of success. A new Sensor Tower report on the country’s mobile market showed that, for the period of October 2025 to September 2026, mobile game downloads declined by approximately 28% year-over-year, from around 540 million to 390m.
Meanwhile, IAP revenue - not including alternative Android stores or direct-to-consumer sales - remained steady at close to $5bn. The market intelligence firm said this showed the market has entered a mature, value-driven phase.
To give you the lowdown of what’s happening in this important, bustling games hub, we’ve put together our list of the Top 30 South Korea Game Makers of 2026, offering insights into the makeup of the sector, decades after it first formed.
LINE GAMES
SOFTOGRAPHY
- DragonFlight
- Uncharted Waters Origin
- Genesis War
- UnDecember
- Exos Heroes
Though Line Corporation is a Japanese firm behind the enormously popular instant messaging app of the same name, Line Games is operated out of South Korea.
First founded in 2011, the company has expanded in 2017 with the acquisition of Dragon Flight developer NextFloor. It might also surprise you to know that Line Games has worked with Nintendo in the past, co-developing the ill-fated Dr. Mario World mobile title.
The company has had a couple of successes on mobile, including Exos Heroes, DragonFlight (originally made by NextFloor), Genesis War and Uncharted Waters Origin. It’s also published a number of games on PC, including the aforementioned Uncharted Waters Origin, as well as UnDecember: The Farside and Buried Stars.
Upcoming titles include Code Exit, Ember, Come to my party, and Blade and Quiet - the latter looking like an attempt to capitalise on the success of ‘friendslop’ games.
Major9
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Outerplane
Right, with respect to Major9’s games business, let’s get one of the most important facts out that you need to know about the company: it also runs a doughnut business branded as “I’m donut ?”.
Major9, or Major Nine, was founded in 2008 as a music-oriented entertainment company, but has stepped into other businesses since then, including doughnuts, ads and games.
In the gaming realm, it acts as a publisher, launching titles like VAGames’ Outerplane, a 3D turn-based strategy RPG. Released in 2023, the game has proved successful on mobile, picking up an estimated $18.5m from player spending across the App Store and Google Play, according to AppMagic. On top of that, the title has accumulated 4.2m downloads and continues to be a steady performer for the developer and publisher.
Outerplane was officially launched on Steam in August 2026.
Playwith
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Seal M2
- Seal M on ONE
- Rohan 2
Playwith has a near 30-year history in games, having first been established in 1998. The company refers to itself as one of the pioneers of the first era of the Korean games industry, working on IPs like Rohan and Sting, as well as providing services for online titles like Ragnarok and Seal Online.
In recent years, the company has launched Rohan M2, Seal: What The Fun and Rohan 2. This year it launched Seal M on ONE, another MMORPG that features a web3 layer, with players able to earn in-game Crystal and turn them into SHILTZx Tokens. While the web3 hype train has quieted in recent times, Playwith continues to embrace and experiment with it.
Keeping things firmly in the franchise, Playwith has just released mobile and PC MMORPG Seal M2.
Mgame Corporation
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Knight Online
- Raising Ghosts
Mgame is one of the old guard in South Korea’s experienced games hub, formed in 1999 as an online games portal. The publicly listed company, like so many others in the country, has found success with MMORPGs like Poonglim Volcano and Knight Online.
In Q4 of this year, Mgame says it has plans to expand major new revenue sources, such as opening up new servers in North America and Europe for Knight Online, launching idle mobile game Raising Ghosts - which has surpassed 1m pre-registrations ahead of its November release - and the reopening of Poonglim Hwasan Online.
Mgame is confident - it said when new servers open for Knight Online, users flock and sales rise significantly. While Mgame has existed for decades, this could be one company to watch in 2027 as it looks to assert itself on the global games market.
NX3Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Lordnine
- Rohan M
- Project Outant
- Project M5
- Project Kana
NX3 Games has ties to a few companies on this list. Established in 2017, the studio launched Rohan M in South Korea in 2019 - published by fellow Korean games outfit Playwith. More recently, in 2024, MMORPG Lordnine was launched in South Korea, before hitting global markets in 2025. Its publishing partner? Smilegate.
The studio has an ambitious slate ahead of it, all in the MMORPG space - a specialism of many top Korean developers. Upcoming games include Project M5, described as a Metroidvania action MMORPG; PC and console action RPG Project Outant, set in a post-apocalyptic world; and Project Kana.
NX3 Games really is a team to keep an eye on in the coming years. It’s already proven its credentials, but now it’s looking to kick things up a gear.
Webzen
SOFTOGRAPHY
- MU Origin
- MU Archangel 2
- MU Monarch 2
Webzen is the creator and publisher of one of the most well known fantasy RPG IPs in Asia: MU Online. First released in 2021, the MMORPG remains active to this day and continues to be updated.
Since its launch, the RPG has turned into a major franchise featuring spinoffs and sequels including MU Legend, MU Origin, MU Origin 2 and 3, MU Archangel (and its sequel), and more. Further titles set in the world of MU are also on the way. The company’s games portal, meanwhile, is said to have over 60 million players from around the world.
On mobile, AppMagic estimates Webzen has generated over $600 million to date from its titles since 2015, thanks to a steady slate of games, chief among them MU Origin, MU Origin 2 and MU Archangel. Currently, MU Monarch and its sequel are the titles leading the charge for its mobile portfolio.
Bagelcode
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Club Vegas
- Blood Invasion: Vampire RPG
- Star Strike Slots
- Jackpot Madness
- Cash Billionaire
Bagelcode has been developing and publishing mobile games for global audiences since 2012. While its beginnings were in South Korea, the company has also opened offices over the years in places such as Dnipro, Ukraine and Hanoi, Vietnam.
The studio operates in the casino games space, with titles like Star Strike Slots, Jackpot Madness and Cash Billionaire. Its biggest success, by far, though, is Club Vegas. In 2024, the company says the title surpassed $250 million in lifetime sales and to this day, nearly 10 years after its release, it continues to bring in millions of dollars each month.
Bagelcode has broken out of the confines of casino games, however, with the SayGames-published Blood Invasion: Vampire RPG. The hybridcasual title generated an estimated 3.7 million downloads and over $1.8m from player spending, per AppMagic data.
JoyCity
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War
- Gunship Battle Total Warfare
JoyCity is one of South Korea’s oldest games companies, first founded in 1994. The developer and publisher, based in Seongnam, has had its fair share of major hits. Its 4X strategy game Gunship Battle Total Warfare has earned over $115 million to date on mobile, per AppMagic estimates.
Meanwhile, the company tapped one of the most successful film franchises going (seriously, each film has grossed over $1bn) for another 4X strategy title, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War. Both games remain top performers in JoyCity’s portfolio. The studio also tapped the Resident Evil IP for Resident Evil Survival Unity, which picked up more than five million downloads.
Over on Steam, JoyCity has published games like Freestyle Football R, Gunship Battle Total Warfare and 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound. Coming up are Freestyle Football 2 and The Pink Robot. Meanwhile, its Pirates of the Caribbean title is also coming soon to Steam.
Drimage
SOFTOGRAPHY
- BTS Island: In the SEOM
- Rhythm Hive
- Arkheron
“Shipping the future of entertainment, one dream at a time.”
That’s a pretty confident slogan for any company. So what makes Drimage, formerly known as Hybe Interactive Media, so sure of itself? Raising $80 million in an investment round led by Makers Fund, including IMM Investment and Hybe itself, might do it. You might also recognise the Hybe name as the entertainment company behind K-pop band and global sensation BTS.
The company has launched titles like mobile rhythm game Rhythm Hive, which as of June 2025 is said to have racked up 25.45m downloads and BTS Island: In the SEOM, generating more than 13m installs as of June 2025. According to AppMagic, BTS Island has generated more than $37m to date, while Rhythm Hive has picked up over $26m.
Other games to generate millions of dollars in the company’s portfolio include Puzzle Seventeen, Astra: Knights of Veda and Architect: Land of Exiles. Last year, Drimage also cut a deal with Bonfire Studios for Project Torch, now known as Arkheron, to publish the game in South Korea and Japan. These successes and deals should tick that box marked ‘confidence’.
SuperMagic
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Coop TD: Together
Based out of South Korea’s capital Seoul, mobile developer and publisher SuperMagic is currently riding the wave of its biggest success in hybridcasual tower defense title Coop TD: Together.
Its parent company is culture-tech firm Superfast, which also owns 111%. SuperMagic’s motto is ‘we make fun happen, fast’, with the aim of turning ideas into playable games “in record time”.
With Coop TD: Together, the publisher appears to be achieving its vision of success, as 2026 has become a breakout year for the company. To date, the title, launched in 2024 and just recently celebrating its second anniversary, has generated $26 million. Of that figure, over $21m has come this year, according to AppMagic estimates.
While countries like China and Türkiye get all the headlines for building new global mobile hits, SuperMagic proves it's possible in the other great gaming hubs around the world, too.
Neptune
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Idle Cat Gunner
- Office Cat
- Eternal Return
Neptune is a Korean developer and publisher with a difference: it also works in adtech through a variety of platforms, including Remake, AD(X) and AdPie. On the development and publishing side, the publicly-listed company owns studios from Treeplla and Playhard to HNC Games and Nimble Neuron, working across platforms and genres from casual to mid-core and casino. Titles such as Nimble Neuron’s Eternal Return have garnered 4.5 million users globally.
Treeplla, meanwhile, has found success in the idle games space, with its most successful title to date proving to be 2024’s Office Cat, hitting an estimated $20m from player revenue, per AppMagic. But that could be blown out of the water by 2026’s Idle Cat Gunner, already earning over $7m - with $2.2m generated in October alone. This publisher is one to watch.
5minlab
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Overgeared Hero: Merge RPG
- Smash Legends
- Kill The Crows
- Undusted: Letters from the Past
- Private Military Manager: Tactical Auto Battler
5minlab describes itself as “the laboratory that makes the world enjoyable in five minutes”. It doesn’t just specialise in a particular platform, or even a particular genre. Yet, through its simple mission to “offer delightful experiences” the company has found a few successes.
On mobile, Smash Legends accumulated an estimated 13m downloads and $8.7 million from player spending, per AppMagic estimates. With the 2026 launch of puzzle RPG Overgeared Hero: Merge RPG, though, it’s taken things to another level. The title continues to scale, earning $13.4m to date from over 4m downloads.
The developer has launched games across PC and console, too, including Kill The Crows, Undusted: Letters from the Past and Private Military Manager: Tactical Auto Battler. Krafton, which acquired the studio for around $20m in 2022, must think it has a bargain.
111%
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Lucky Defense
- Random Dice Defense
- Random Dice 2
111% (or 111 percent) perhaps flies under the radar, but it’s a top hybridcasual studio based out of South Korea, with its games played by over 100 million players to date.
The company’s best performers on mobile to date include Random Dice Defense and Lucky Defense, which have generated over $200m between them from player spending across the App Store and Google Play, per AppMagic estimates. Lucky Defense, released in 2024, continues to bring in millions every month, surpassing 11m users.
To give you an idea of its credentials - outside of just its successes - 111% teamed up with Habby to enter into an official joint venture to develop and publish mobile games for the global market last year.
If one of the world’s premier hybridcasual publishers wants to work with you, you’re doing something right.
WeMade
SOFTOGRAPHY
- MIR4
- Night Crows
Developer Wemade was one of a few companies that made a move into web3 gaming - but in this case, it actually found some success.
Such were its credentials, it raised $46m in 2022 from the likes of Microsoft, among others. It even made a few investments of its own in the play-to-earn space, such as in Singapore’s Froyo Games. Part of that gambit also stemmed from its acquisition of a stake in developer SundayToz for $100m, which also owned social casino developer PlayLinks, back in 2021.
To date, top successes for the company include mobile titles MIR4 and Night Crows, RPGs that have earned hundreds of millions of dollars through the App Store and Google Play to date, per AppMagic data. In September 2026, it was reported that Chinese developer Kingnet Network was to invest $298m in a consortium set to become Wemade’s largest shareholder.
NEOWIZ
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Lies of P
- Cats & Soup
- Shape of Dreams
Neowiz, formerly known as Pentavision, rose to fame with the music game franchise DJMax. The developer and publisher has been around for 30 years and while it’s released numerous games in that time, today, it’s perhaps best known for 2023’s action RPG Lies of P.
The Soulslike is not shy in taking its inspiration from the famous Dark Souls series - perhaps even more like Bloodborne - yet it was still able to find its own style, winning it numerous awards over the years. Just last year, the game received the Overture Expansion, again receiving critical acclaim, with sales of the game surpassing four million.
It’s not just the Lies of P studio though. Hidea’s cozy idle game Cats & Soup has surpassed 80 million downloads to date, while top-down roguelite action title Lizard Smoothie’s Shape of Dreams has sold 1m copies. But, of course, Lies of P 2 is on the way.
Mintrocket
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Dave the Diver
Okay, this one is actually owned by Mintrocket, but it deserves a callout of its own. Mintrocket was established as a sub-brand in 2022, before becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2024. Its aim was to rapidly develop highly innovative games - and it stands out from its enormous parent company by adopting an approach for smaller games. In that way, it’s sometimes still referred to as an indie studio.
Its big hit, launched in 2023, is Dave the Diver, described as a casual, single-player adventure RPG. This year - as recently as September 2026, in fact - the critically acclaimed game surpassed 10 million copies sold globally. It was so successful that the game also got a launch in China, with the title now straddling all platforms, from PC and console to mobile. While development continues, Mintrocket is eyeing its next game: cooking simulation adventure title Bancho the Chef.
NHN Corp.
SOFTOGRAPHY
- XLINE: Disney Tsum Tsum
- Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble
- Hangame Poker
- Hangame Seotda & Matgo
- Hangame Poker Classic
NHN Corporation has been the force behind some major mobile hits - but not all made in South Korea. The company’s Japan-based NHN PlayArt studio developed Line Corporation’s billion-dollar maker Line: Disney Tsum Tsum, while it also collaborated with Japanese studio Dwango to develop and operate Compass－Combat Providence Analysis System, itself generating hundreds of millions of dollars. Keeping up so far?
That team also developed the successful Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble with Level-5, another title that has generated hundreds of millions of dollars. The common theme among these titles - most of their success emanates from Japan.
NHN has also worked on casino games such as Hangame Poker, Hangame Seotda & Matgo and Hangame Poker Classic, finding the majority of their revenue in South Korea.
The firm has been on a run recently, hitting a record high share price in 2026, while game division revenue grew 21.5% in Q2 to 139.6 billion KRW (approximately $103m).
DoubleU Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- DoubleDown Casino Vegas Slots
- DoubleU Casino
- My Jackpot
- Merkur24
DoubleU Games is one of the big casino games companies to emerge out of South Korea. The company acquired a majority stake in DoubleDown in 2017, and at the time of writing, has made an offer to purchase the rest. For some context, DoubleDown was a top 10 grossing casino games publisher in 2015, while DoubleU itself ranked 16th. Together, they’d have ranked sixth, by AppMagic estimates.
The combined portfolios include DoubleU Casino and DoubleDown Casino Vegas Slots - both billion-dollar mobile titles.
In 2025, DoubleU Games expanded its library further with the purchase of Whow Games, bringing titles like My Jackpot and Merkur24 into the fold. Prior to that, in 2024 it also purchased Turkish studio Paxie Games, the team behind Merge Studio: Fashion Makeover, giving it a foothold in one of the hottest games hubs right now.
All of this has resulted in seven straight quarters of revenue growth and record-high quarterly revenue results in the first half of 2026.
Supercent
SOFTOGRAPHY
- XP Hero
- Pizza Ready
- Bulldozer Master: Crush & Mine
- Snake Clash
- Burger Please
Given how established South Korea’s games industry is, at five years old, Supercent is one of the relatively new kids on the block in this vibrant games hub.
In that time, it has swiftly risen to being a major global mobile publisher. The company claims to have generated more than 1.5 billion downloads to date, thanks to titles like Pizza Ready, Snake Clash, Burger Please and Outlets Rush. In 2024, AppMagic estimates it was the 10th top games publisher in the world for installs across the App Store and Google Play. It placed 10th again in 2025 and currently holds the same position for 2026 - by a comfortable margin.
This year, the company has doubled down on IAP revenue - like many casual game publishers moving to hybridcasual. Leading the charge is XP Hero, quickly generating over $12m in 2026 alone.
Devsisters
SOFTOGRAPHY
- CookieRun: Kingdom
- CookieRun: OvenBreak
- CookieRun: Crumble - Idle RPG
- CookieRun Classic
Since the company was founded back in 2007, Devsisters has always had a fascination with gingerbread men. In fact, the company’s entire success has been built on it. OvenBreak, followed by Cookie Run, have become top titles, with games finding global player bases and generating millions of dollars. On mobile, platformer CookieRun: OvenBreak has scored hundreds of millions of dollars.
Years later in 2021, Devsisters found an entirely new level of success with the launch of CookieRun: Kingdom, a team battler RPG taking the series in a new direction. The spinoff paid off, picking up an estimated $435m across the App Store and Google Play, per AppMagic estimates. It continues to be the company’s most lucrative title by a significant margin.
Devsisters also launched other titles this year such as CookieRun: OvenSmash, Class and Crumble - Idle RPG.
Kakao Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Odin: Valhalla Rising
- Chrono Odyssey
- The World of Dokkaebi
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch
- God Save Birmingham
Kakao is a major internet company in South Korea, behind the wildly popular KakaoTalk messaging app. The firm also has a major games division, with titles in its portfolio including ArcheAge, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Friends Pop, Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, among others.
Now, you might think that Kakao Games is majority owned by Kakao, naturally. But you’d be wrong. Earlier this year, LY Corporation (Line Yahoo) invested approximately ₩300 billion ($198 million) in the company to become its largest shareholder.
Over the years, Kakao Games has acquired a number of studios to build that portfolio. Purchases include the 52.97% stake in fellow Korean studio XL Games in 2020. In September 2026, Kakao Games bought the ArcheAge IP, transferring it to its new entity Align Studio.
That same month, the company also purchased a 39.56% stake in social casino and casual developer Me2on, while it also has controlling stakes in Odin developer Lionheart Studio and Ocean Drive Studio.
As well as its own titles, Kakao Games has also had publishing deals with others over the years, including with Grinding Gear Games for Path of Exile, Devisters for Cookie Run and others.
Revenue for Kakao Games was down 46% in Q3 2026 to ₩69.1bn (around $50m), which the firm put down to a lack of new releases. But in the coming year, the company is looking to rectify that. It’s just recently launched The World of Dokkaebi, which according to AppMagic estimates has generated $7.3m in net revenue from the App Store and Google Play in its first month.
On the development slate are ArcheAge Chronicle, Odin Q: Valkyrie’s Call, ArcheAge S: Strait of Freedom and God Save Birmingham. Meanwhile, its publishing division has Realm of Dokkaebi and Chrono Odyssey coming up in 2027. Other titles are also in the works as Kakao Games looks to capitalise on its growing array of studios and partners.
Shift Up
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Stellar Blade
- Goddess of Victory: Nikke
- Project Spirits
Shift Up was founded by CEO and chairman Kim Hyung-tae, an alum of NC, where he worked on Blade & Soul, among other projects. After it was formed in 2013, the studio worked on projects like Destiny Child and Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion.
While Shift Up had found substantial success, it kicked things up a gear with the 2022 launch of third-person shooter RPG Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Published by Tencent’s Level Infinite, AppMagic estimates the game has generated more than $757m in net revenue across the App Store and Google Play to date - not including Chinese Android stores, other platforms or direct-to-consumer sales. It’s a huge success that continues to perform.
Shift Up followed Goddess of Victory: Nikke up with console and PC action-adventure game Stellar Blade. Hotly anticipated ahead of its 2024 PS5 release, the title has since gone on to sell more than three million units, as of June 2025. The company plans to follow the game up with sequel Stellar Blade: Blood Rain.
The company’s success has attracted investment from Chinese publishing giant Tencent in 2022 and 2024. Also that year, the company launched its IPO, raising $320 million. In Q2 2026, earnings had declined 50.4% year-over-year to ₩55.7bn ($40.8m) - with Stellar Blade launching on PC in the previous year.
This year saw Shift Up expand its capabilities with the acquisition of Unbound, headed up by game creator Shinji Mikami, known for Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Okami.
With a catalogue of hit games and a talented new studio backed by one of the industry’s most famous creators, Shift Up’s future looks bright.
Gravity
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Ragnarok: The New World
- Ragnarok M: Eternal Love
- Ragnarok Oring: Classic
Gravity is another publisher on this list (see: Nexon) with ties to Japan. In this case, while Gravity is a public company in its own right, its parent firm is Puzzle & Dragons maker GungHo Online Entertainment.
The developer is best known for its MMORPG series Ragnarok Online, of which there are many, many spinoffs. Seriously - top performers from Gravity on mobile include Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok Origin: ROO, Ragnarok: The New World Ragnarok X: Next Generation, The Ragnarok, Ragnarok Origin: Classic, and many others over the years.
As well as development and publishing, Gravity has divisions dedicated to webtoons and merchandising, developing new IPs and expanding its existing ones through global licensing and animation.
In Q2 2026, Gravity generated ₩161.9bn (around $118m) in revenue, down 5-2.% year-over-year, while operating profit rose 40.2% to ₩27.6bn (approx. $20m). The company’s largest markets are Asia and Southeast Asia, with the majority of sales (around 80%) stemming from mobile.
The company will likely be buoyed by the reception to Ragnarok: The New World come its next financial report, with the title off to a good start. This year has also seen the releases of Ragnarok M: Classic Korea, Dragonica Landverse Thailand and Ragnarok Origin Classic North, Central and South America. It’s also released Ragnarok Zero: Global on PC.
So what’s next? You guessed it, more Ragnarok! PC and mobile title Ragnarok Abyss is set for a China launch in H1 2027, with other titles in the works including Ragnarok Online 3, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 and more.
Com2uS
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Zeus
- Summoners War
- MLB Innings 26
- Ares: The Iron Vanguard
Com2uS rose to fame with the multi-billion dollar blockbuster mobile game Summoners War, a team battler launched in 2014 that has become one of the world’s most successful mobile games. Importantly, the title wasn’t just a success in South Korea, it found plenty of players in other markets, too.
Its history is somewhat curious. Gamevil acquired Com2uS in 2013 - a pretty astute move given what was to come. By 2021, Gamevil would end up changing its corporate name to Com2uS Holdings.
While Summoners War continues to prove popular - and has spinoffs in Summoners War: Chronicles, Rush and Lost Centuria - you’d be mistaken if you thought the developer is a one-trick pony. The company has found success in the sports genre with titles Com2uS Pro Baseball V, MLB 9 Innings and MLB 9 Innings Rivals. In Q2 2026, Pro Baseball V set new quarterly highs in revenue and DAU.
This year, Com2uS has also launched MMORPG Zeus, currently its top-performing title, per AppMagic estimates. The firm is also set to launch ZEUS TOUGEN ANKI Crimson Inferno, another RPG this year. Moving into 2027, Com2uS has two licensed titles in the works based on IPs hitting the transmedia train with GACHIAKUTA: The Game and Omniscient Reader, both for PC and console.
Overall in Q2, revenue was down 15% year-over-year to ₩157bn (approximately $115m). As it looks to boost performance, Com2uS will hope Zeus, among others, can help boost its prospects and help it on the journey back to its former glory - even if it maintains a steady beat.
Pearl Abyss
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Black Desert Online
- Crimson Desert
Pearl Abyss made its name with the highly successful cross-platform MMORPG Black Desert Online, first launched in 2015 in South Korea before later expanding globally. By 2024, the title had netted over $2 billion in lifetime revenue and had surpassed 55 million registered players. The IP continues to perform, with the company noting in its Q2 2026 financials that the franchise had outperformed its guidance.
This year, Pearl Abyss followed things up with a brand new title, action-adventure game Crimson Desert. So far, the title has shifted more than six million copies. The launch resulted in a significant jump in sales for Pearl Abyss, with operating revenue up 419.8% year-over-year to ₩328.5bn (about $240m) in Q1. By Q2, Crimson Desert was said to have maintained a steady performance - sales were still up 247.7% Y/Y, though revenue from the game’s launch period had declined.
Pearl Abyss had previously looked to expand its global footprint through M&A, notably acquiring Iceland-based Eve Online developer CCP for $425m in 2018. Earlier this year, the company sold CCP Games to the studio’s existing management team in a deal valued at $120m.
On the Horizon for Pearl Abyss are new titles DokeV and Plan 8, both in active development, with the former eyeing a launch date in the latter half of 2028. The question for the company now is whether it can truly expand its portfolio outside of Black Desert Online by maintaining a steady performance for Crimson Desert and finding a new hit game. It’s not a studio that takes new releases lightly.
Smilegate
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Crossfire
- Crossfire Legends
- Lost Ark
Have you heard of CrossFire? No? You’ll need to get out from under that rock and learn about it. It’s one of the most successful shooters ever in the games industry - and developed by South Korean studio Smilegate.
The first Crossfire game was released way back in 2007 for PC and since then has spawned an array of spinoffs, including Crossfire Legends for mobile, among others. According to the website, Crossfire has hit eight million concurrent users, attracted players in 80 different countries, has 1.2 billion registered PC and mobile users and, as of December 2025, accumulated $16.8 billion in revenue to date. As numbers go, those aren’t bad at all.
Other IPs in its portfolio include PC MMORPG Lost Ark, released in 2018. Smilegate’s website has more stats: the title has picked up 1.32m concurrent players and has been played by users in 160 countries. Released that same year was Epic Seven, played in over 140 regions, racking up more than 20 million downloads. On October 29th, 2026, the title got an international Steam release.
In the publishing realm, Smilegate has also worked with Korean studio NX3GAMES on Lordnine.
So how is Smilegate doing now, with one of the world’s most successful shooters in its locker and top IPs in its portfolio? In 2025, it reported revenue of ₩1.43 trillion (around $1 billion), down 5.6% year-over-year. Still impressive - but Smilegate has a plan for more hit games.
It’s working on Crossfire 2 - which surely has the potential to be one of the biggest launches ever - while it’s also developing Lost Ark Mobile. The South Korean market has a history of consumers flocking to mobile versions of beloved RPGs. Big things look to be lying in wait at one of the industry’s most successful developers.
Netmarble
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Mongil: Star Dive
- The King of Fighters AFK
- Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
Netmarble is one of the top truly global publishers to come out of South Korea, operating across a variety of genres. Its acquisition of Marvel Contest of Champions studio Kabam and investments in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery maker Jam City have given it a major presence in North America. Meanwhile, its purchase of SpinX in 2021 gave the company a foothold in the casino games space.
Right now, Netmarble’s top games come from across these investments and its homegrown teams. In its Q3 2026 report, the firm’s top three games were SOL: Enchant - one of its big launches of the year - Marvel Contest of Champions and a trio of casino titles in Lotsa Slots, Cash Frenzy and Jackpot World. Those are followed by 2025 releases RF Online Next and Vampir - both in the MMORPG category, a genre Netmarble specialises in.
In Q3, 40% of revenue came from North America, 25% from South Korea, 12% Europe and 10% Southeast Asia, showing just how broad the company’s audience is. While you may know the publisher best for its RPGs, the way Netmarble breaks down sales, casual (including casino) was actually the top performer for the quarter, ahead of RPG and MMORPG.
Things aren’t all rosy for Netmarble. Revenue was at its lowest ebb since Q1 2025 at ₩635bn (around $465m), down 8.8% year-over-year. While it has some foundational successes it can rely on, Netmarble often also relies on regular breakout hits that can then become steady earners.
Some of its biggest success stories were released a few years ago now, with smash hits like Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins, Seven Knights and others. Solo: Leveling Arise performed well following its launch in 2024, now becoming one of those steady earners.
Netmarble will be looking ahead to titles like Solo Leveling: Karma, WB All-Star Mayhem and others to lift its fortunes again. Meanwhile, the company has a few PC releases upcoming in its locker.
NC
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Lineage Classic
- AION 2
- Match Triple 3D
NC (formerly NCSoft) is one of South Korea’s gaming giants and houses some of the country’s most treasured franchises. IPs such as Lineage, AION and Guild Wars are all in its locker - with new launches often warmly received by their avid fans.
If you need a recent example: Lineage Classic released at the start of 2026. In Q2, it helped bring PC Lineage sales up by 9-times year-over-year. Overall, PC revenue rose 216% Y/Y and 8% quarter-on-quarter to ₩343.8 billion (approximately $252m) - an all-time quarterly high.
AION 2 sales were said to have stabilised in Q2 - ahead of the MMO’s worldwide launch in October.
Outside of the PC realm, NC has found success in the mobile space, particularly when it expanded the Lineage franchise to the platform. More recently, the company has been expanding its mobile business, particularly in the casual realm. In 2025, it acquired a 67% stake in Indygo Group, the owner of Vietnam-based publisher Lihuhu, marking a “significant milestone” in building its mobile business. The company’s mobile operations also include Springcomes, Moving Eye and ad tech platform JustPlay, acquired for $202m, increasing division sales from ₩35.5bn (about $26m) in Q1 to ₩169.7bn (approximately $124m) in Q2 2026.
All of this combined to see NC revenue rise to ₩770.5bn ($565m) for the quarter, rising 101% Y/Y and 38% Q/Q - the second highest in the company’s history.
It seems one of South Korea’s oldest giants has found a new lease of life, built on the success of the past, while expanding into new markets like mobile to power its future.
Nexon
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Dungeon&Fighter
- MapleStory World
- Arc Raiders
- Mabinogi Mobile
Wait a minute, we hear you say, Nexon is headquartered in Japan! Correct you are, but the gaming giant has its roots firmly planted in South Korea, where it was first founded over 30 years ago in 1994.
The company is one of the country’s most famous around the world. IPs in its locker include MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter. As of 2023, the DNF franchise had generated some $22bn in lifetime revenue. Since then, Dungeon & Fighter Mobile was launched in China with Tencent, which has generated an estimated $914m from China’s App Store alone, per AppMagic estimates. The title is well past those 2024 highs, but it shows just how popular that IP remains.
As Nexon CEO and president Junghun Lee noted in the company’s Q2 2026 financials, the company has had years of steady returns from established franchises and new games. As well as its classic IPs - it noted strong performance from its MapleStory franchise, which saw 63% growth year-over-year - the company has released exciting new titles in recent years such as Mabinogi Mobile and Arc Raiders - the Embark Studios-developed extraction shooter that has trailblazed that genre. At the time of writing, Arc Raiders ranked 27th on Steam for concurrent players with a peak of nearly 73k. In total, the game has surpassed 16.3m in sales as of Q2.
On top of all that, Nexon also continues to operate FC Online and FC Mobile, alongside The Finals, and took over the Korean PC service of Overwatch in August.
Looking ahead, Nexon has Arad: Idle RPG set to release this year, while it’s also working on Dungeon&Fighter Classic, Project Overkill and Dungeon&Fighter: ARAD.
All that as Nexon looks to build on a strong financial performance in Q2, as the publisher grew revenue above its outlook to ¥121.1 billion (approximately $764 million), maintaining its position as an industry giant.
Krafton
SOFTOGRAPHY
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- PUBG Mobile
- Subnautica 2
South Korea is home to a few publishing giants with some names recognised around the world - even in cases where success is largely seen in the country itself.
Compared to those, the Krafton name is relatively new, even if the company itself isn’t. The Krafton name came about in 2018 as the parent company of Bluehole, founded in 2007. It worked on titles like MMORPGs TERA (The Exiled Realm of Arborea) and Devilian, while it also had a mobile division called RisingWings Inc, formed by the merger of mobile acquisitions Pnix in 2015 and Delusion Studio in 2018.
But what the company is really known around the world for is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The title was a trailblazer in the battle royale space - it’s unlikely Fortnite would have hit global stardom without the framework set by PUBG for its own BR mode.
The title has sold over 75 million copies to date and continues to be one of the most played games on Steam, more than nine years after it was first released. At the time of writing, it ranked third on Steam with a peak of 778,966 players - topped only by Valve’s own DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike 2.
Meanwhile, the collaboration with Tencent on mobile spinoffs has seen PUBG Mobile become one of the most lucrative mobile games ever. AppMagic estimates the title has generated nearly $3 billion worldwide across the App Store and Google Play. The China version, Game For Peace, meanwhile, has picked up $5.6bn on the country’s App Store alone.
Krafton has been busy building its empire over the years, with titles like Subnautica 2, InZOI and The Callisto Protocol in its locker. Not all have been successful, but it shows the publisher is not content with just being ‘the PUBG company’. In H1 2026, the company hit a record high revenue of ₩2.7 trillion (approximately $2bn), up 73% year-over-year.