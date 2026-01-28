Meet the world’s leading mobile game companies in San Francisco

PG Connects Summit San Francisco, on March 9th, gathers the foremost mobile game companies such as Scopely, Rovio, Tencent, Kwalee, Roblox, turning the attention to the largest platform in games during GDC week.

The one-day Summit offers tangible opportunities to connect, learn, pitch, and forge partnerships with key companies, people, and investors in one of the world's top game markets.

On March 9th, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the US for a focused, high-impact Summit bringing the mobile games industry together.

Last year’s attendees included many of the world’s leading mobile game publishers, developers, investors, platforms, and service and tool providers, offering a clear snapshot of the sort of companies you can meet again in 2026.

Taking place at the start of GDC Festival of Gaming week, this mobile-centric event narrows the focus, redirecting attention from a high-noise environment to the largest sector of the games industry.

Designed for professionals who build and scale mobile games, PG Connects Summit San Francisco delivers practical, industry-focused content while facilitating stronger business connections.

The multitrack programme includes expert-led talks and panels covering UA, monetisation, retention, live operations, and more - giving attendees a clear benchmark to support sustainable growth strategies.

Emphasising the world-class level represented in the room, in previous years, teams from companies including Scopely, Playtika, Rovio, Kwalee, Miniclip, Homa, SuperPlay, Mytona, Fingersoft, and Carry1st have attended PG Connects San Francisco.

In terms of growth, the event roster has regularly included top tool and service providers such as Sensor Tower, Kochava, SplitMetrics, ByteBrew, AppAgent, YouAppi, BIGO Ads, AdInMo, Helpshift, and LootLocker.

Beyond the scheduled agenda, PG Connects Summit San Francisco is a dedicated meeting point, facilitating face-to-face connections with global developers, publishers, service providers, and platforms. Grow your visibility with companies such as Tencent, Niantic, Roblox, Nazara, Ubisoft, and Miniclip, all of whom attended the event in 2025.

Funding opportunities

Meanwhile, curated matchmaking events like Connector SpeedMatch offer an efficient way to initiate impactful connections between developers, publishers, and investors.

Among previous investors attending the event are names such as Konvoy, The Games Fund, Behold Ventures, Krafton, Play Ventures, and Hat Trick Investment - giving you direct access to pitch your project and explore regional opportunities across Asia and MENA.

Meet indies, developers, publishers, platform and service providers, and active investors

Connect with over 750 delegates at our event, and 2,000+ MeetToMatch GDC users

New centrally located venue, 7 minutes' walk from the Moscone Center

Companies regularly attending include Tencent, Niantic, Scopely, Roblox, Playstack, Activision, Rovio, and many more

Main ticket holders receive 5-day MeetToMatch access

Gain key insight on global market trends, monetisation, UA, growth & retention strategies, and more

Use the event venue as a convenient meeting point during the Summit (including with non-PGC ticket holders)

Curated matchmaking sessions pairing developers, publishers, and investors

Bustling expo area for showcase and discovery

Early access to the official after-Summit party

With a new one-day format and new venue (just minutes from Moscone), PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place on March 9th. Tickets are available from the official website.