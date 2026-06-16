TIGA appoints nine new members to board of directors

TIGA has appointed nine new members to its board of directors.

Among them are Dovetail Games co-CEO Gemma Brown and Supermassive Games director of communications Greg Howson.

UK trade body TIGA has appointed multiple new members to its board of directors, aiming to strengthen efforts to advocate for and support games businesses.

Among the appointments are Dovetail Games co-CEO Gemma Brown, Stainless Games CEO Ben Gunstone, Supermassive Games director of communications Greg Howson, d3t studio designer director Dan Hett, Slitherine director of publishing Marco A. Minoli, and Code Wizards CEO Stuart Muckley.

Pretty Cool Games co-founder and CEO Sitara Shefta has also joined, as has Flix Interactive co-founder and studio director John Tearle, and Sumo Digital EVP, general counsel and head of business affairs Tim Repa-Davies.

Members assemble

With nine new board members, TIGA hopes to underline its commitment to ensure the interests of games studios, publishers and associated companies are all represented, regardless of size. By drawing on experience from across the sector, the new board aims to reflect the diversity of the UK games industry and its range of regions and specialisms.

The move has followed shortly after Elaine Green taking up the position of TIGA’s new chair.

"The UK games industry is a remarkable success story, generating economic growth, creating highly skilled jobs and producing world-class IP. It is essential that companies of all sizes, from start-ups and scale-ups to established studios and publishers, have a strong voice," said TIGA CEO Richard Wilson OBE.

"Our new board reflects the diversity, talent and ambition of our sector and will help ensure that TIGA continues to champion the policies, initiatives and opportunities that enable games businesses throughout the UK to thrive."

Brown commented: "The work TIGA does with schools, colleges and universities is critical in strengthening the talent pipeline and ensuring the UK continues to develop the skilled, diverse and innovative workforce our industry needs to thrive.

"I look forward to bringing perspectives from my work at Dovetail Games, Women in Games and BAFTA, and to working alongside fellow board members to help ensure the UK remains one of the best places in the world to create, develop and grow games businesses."

Howson added: "At Supermassive, I've been closely involved in a range of studio initiatives over the years, including local education outreach, and have worked with TIGA throughout that time. I'm delighted to bring my experience and perspective to the TIGA board and to support the important work it continues to do for our industry, now and in the years ahead."