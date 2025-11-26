TikTok names former Boeing executive Ziad Ojakli as head of public policy for the Americas

Ojakli steps in on December 1st 2026, bringing experience from Ford Motor and SoftBank.

TikTok has appointed former Boeing government affairs chief Ziad Ojakli as its new head of public policy for the Americas.

As reported by South China Morning Post, the move comes as the company continues efforts to separate its US assets from its parent company.

Ojakli, who previously led government affairs at Ford Motor and SoftBank, will start his new role on December 1st, 2026 according to a memo from TiKTok CEO Chew Shou Zi.

Chew added that current public policy chief Michael Beckerman, who announced in April he would step down, will shift into a global advisory role.

Sale imminent

ByteDance is looking to sell about 80% of TikTok’s US assets to a group of US and international investors to comply with a 2024 national security law.

President Donald Trump has set a late January 2026 deadline for the deal through a September executive order.

Moreover, Trump's order requires TikTok’s algorithm to be retrained, monitored by US security partners, and controlled by a new joint venture.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Oracle, Silver Lake, and another investor would take about 50% of TikTok US, while existing ByteDance shareholders would hold around 30%. ByteDance itself will retain under 20% to meet the 2024 law’s requirements.