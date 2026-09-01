Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15 years

Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple CEO after 15 years.

John Ternus takes over as CEO with Cook set to become executive chairman.

Cook reflected on his departure in a memo and expressed confidence in his successor.

Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple's CEO after 15 years in the role. John Ternus is set to take over as chief executive officer today, September 1st.

Cook became Apple’s CEO back in August 2011, following on from co -founder Steve Jobs. During this period, Cook has overseen the company through significant expansion across its hardware, software, and other areas of the business.

During Cook's tenure, Apple has expanded its iPhone and iPad products, introduced AirPods, the Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, as well as grown the business with services like Apple Music.

Cook will remain at Apple as executive chairman and continue to assist with certain aspects of the company, including engagement with policymakers around the world.

Cook’s tenure

In a memo to Apple employees marking his final day as CEO, obtained by 9to5Mac, Cook reflected on his time leading the company and thanked employees for their work.

“Today is my last day as CEO of Apple,” Cook wrote. “This is a moment I always knew would come one day and yet it is still hard to believe it has arrived.”

Cook expressed his confidence in Ternus, stating that he took “enormous comfort in handing the helm to someone as brilliant and wonderful and capable” as his successor.

“Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does and I could not be more excited for his leadership,” Cook added.

Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 and became senior vice president of hardware engineering in 2021.

John Ternus and Tim Cook

Cook also shared some public thoughts on his departure as CEO, stating that while his title was changing, his “love” for the Apple community would not.

“My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter.”

The leadership change comes as Apple continues to navigate regulatory changes, including in the EU, where a new 5% commission on digital transition was recently announced.