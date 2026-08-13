Türkiye studio Rotatelab secures seed investment from Arcadia Gaming Partners and Laton Ventures

Cube Land developer Rotatelab is the latest studio out of Türkiye to secure an investment round, PocketGamer.biz can reveal.

The seed funding round was co-led by Arcadia Gaming Partners and Laton Ventures, with participation from angel investor Mert Gür. The figure was not disclosed.

Rotatelab aims to use the funds to increase its scaling efforts and product development. Its ambition is to become Türkiye’s next unicorn.

The developer was founded in 2020 by Abdurrahman Koçak, Salih Koçak and angel investor and co-founder Yunus Becit. Headquartered in Gaziantep University Technopark in southeast Türkiye, the developer operates a remote-first organisation and currently employs 21 people across 15 cities.

The studio’s latest title, Cube Land, has surpassed two million downloads and hit the Top 80 of the US App Store top grossing charts.

Rotatelab’s previous titles, which include Sort Land, have accumulated more than 17 million lifetime installs.

The company said it has built its own end-to-end AI infrastructure that spans the entire game development lifecycle for its games. This includes AI-powered market analysis, prototyping tools to generate playable concepts, marketing automation and custom in-house agents and locally deployed AI systems to automate production workflows.

"Just getting started"

"We've spent nearly a decade building games together, learning from every launch, every setback and every success,” said Rotatelab CEO and co-founder Abdurrahman Koçak.

“Cube Land is the result of years of perseverance, resilience and relentless execution. We're proud of the team we've built - an organisation spanning 15 cities that proves world-class game studios don't have to be built in a single city. With the support of Arcadia and Laton, we're just getting started.

“Our ambition is to build one of the world's leading mobile gaming companies and Türkiye's next gaming unicorn."

Arcadia Gaming Partners MD Akın Babayiğit commented: “They are awesome. Abdurrahman and Salih break all the rules they tell you about how game development should work. They are not in a shiny city, they work remote, they don’t follow the herd, and that’s precisely the point.

“They are true entrepreneurs and are incredible. Cube Land is the next big thing and this isn’t the only trick up their sleeve. I don’t think the world knows what’s cooking in that kitchen.”

Laton Ventures founding partner Görkem Türk added: "We've always believed that extraordinary game companies are built by exceptional founders who keep shipping, learning and improving over many years. What impressed us most about Rotatelab wasn't just the recent success of its hit game Cube Land, but the resilience and repeating success track record of the team.

“Rotatelab is the proof of why we believe Türkiye is a global mobile gaming hub - not just because of Istanbul, but because exceptional talent can be found across every corner of the country. Their creativity, execution, ambition and ability to build an exceptional distributed team make them a unique and unparalleled team we loved to back."