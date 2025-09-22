Trump imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications

The tech industry, heavily reliant on Indian and Chinese workers, faces major disruption.

Lutnick urges firms to “train Americans” instead of relying on foreign workers.

Smaller tech firms and startups could be hardest hit by rising visa costs.

The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually, plus 20,000 for advanced degree holders.

US president Donald Trump has signed a proclamation introducing a yearly $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications.

As reported by Reuters, the move could significantly impact the country's tech industry, which recruits staff from the US and abroad. The change could cost companies millions of dollars and lead to uncertainty for existing visa owners.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said that major companies had been briefed on the new $100,000 annual H-1B visa fee and claimed that “all the big companies are on board” following discussions with the president.

"If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land," said Lutnick. “Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs."

65,000 visas issued per year

About two-thirds of H-1B roles in the US are computer-related, though visas also cover engineers, educators, and healthcare workers.

In early 2025, Amazon secured over 10,000 H-1B approvals, while Microsoft and Meta each received more than 5,000. The program provides 65,000 visas annually, plus 20,000 for advanced degree holders.

Lutnick said the visa would cost $100,000 annually over its three-year duration, and though details are still being finalised, the new fee could significantly push up costs for companies, particularly smaller tech firms and startups.

The move is part of the Trump administration’s latest bid to restrict or monetise legal immigration. It follows a pilot program requiring up to $15,000 bonds for certain visas and a June travel ban on 19 countries.