US Congress calls on Twitch, Steam, Reddit, and Discord CEOs to testify on online radicalisation

The move follows the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Attendance is voluntary but could lead to subpoenas if declined.

CEOs must submit testimony in advance and give a five-minute opening statement.

US Congress has formally invited the CEOs of Twitch, Steam, Reddit, and Discord to testify at a committee hearing on "radicalisation" of online forum users.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the move comes in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination earlier this month. The CEOs are expected to testify on October 8th, 2025.

Attendance optional

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer sent letters on September 17th, 2025, to Discord CEO Humam Sakhnini, Valve president Gabe Newell, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

The hearing invites are voluntary rather than legally binding, though refusals could later result in subpoenas.

CEOs who attend must submit written testimony two days in advance and may deliver a five-minute statement before questioning.

The committee hearing next month will focus on the radicalisation of online forum users, including cases of open incitement to commit politically motivated violence.

“The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot," Comer said in the letter.

"In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence.

"To prevent future radicalisation and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes."