Discord launches Nitro Rewards with Xbox Game Pass and gaming hardware perks

Discord has launched Nitro Rewards for Nitro subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass joins Nitro Rewards as a launch partner.

Nitro members can access hardware discounts from Logitech and SteelSeries.

Discord has launched Nitro Rewards, a new initiative that adds gaming and lifestyle benefits from partner brands to the platform's Nitro subscription service.

The program expands Nitro beyond Discord-specific features, positioning the membership as a broader gaming lifestyle offering. Launch partners include Xbox, Logitech, SteelSeries, and KontrolFreek.

As part of the rollout, eligible Nitro subscribers will receive access to an Xbox Game Pass starter edition, which includes more than 50 games across PC and Xbox consoles, alongside cloud gaming hours and Xbox Rewards benefits.

Moving the needle

Members will also gain discounts on gaming peripherals, including Logitech G products, SteelSeries gear, and KontrolFreek accessories. Monthly Orbs Drops will give Nitro members 250 Orbs each month alongside a 20% multiplier on Orbs earned through Quests.

The company said Nitro Rewards arrives as Nitro approaches its 10-year anniversary, as it described the initiative as an effort to reflect how users engage with gaming beyond the platform itself.

“As Nitro reaches its 10-year anniversary, we want to mark the milestone with something that genuinely moves the needle for our members," said Discord senior director of product Lu Zhang.

“Nitro Rewards is about giving Nitro members the benefits that reflect how they actually spend their time as players, beyond Discord and into the rest of their gaming lives.

“Having Xbox on board as a flagship partner, alongside Logitech and SteelSeries, is a strong signal of what this program can offer, and we’ll continue to look for opportunities to add more benefits as we grow."