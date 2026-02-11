Discord to roll out global safety update with automatic teen protections

Users may need to complete age verification to unlock sensitive features or adjust certain settings.

Adults must verify their age to speak on stage in servers or modify message request controls.

Discord is launching a Teen Council to give young users direct input on platform decisions.

Discord is rolling out a teen by default experience for all new and existing users unless verified as adults as part of its new safety features.

The company said the update strengthens age-appropriate protections across the platform, including updated communication settings, restricted access to age-gated spaces and improved content filtering.

Users may be required to complete an age verification process to access sensitive content or change certain settings.

Discord is also launching a Teen Council made up of 10 to 12 users aged 13 to 17. The advisory group will help inform future product features and safety policies, with applications open until May 1st, 2026.

New safety measures

As part of the rollout, Discord is introducing a privacy-forward age assurance system. Users can choose between facial age estimation, processed on device, or submitting identification to vendor partners.

The company said identity documents are deleted quickly after confirmation, and a user’s verification status will not be visible to others.

Under the new default settings, only age-assured adults can unblur sensitive content, access age-restricted channels, speak on stage in servers or modify message request settings.

“Nowhere is our safety work more important than when it comes to teen users, which is why we are announcing these updates in time for Safer Internet Day," said Discord head of product Savannah Badalich.

“Rolling out teen-by-default settings globally builds on Discord’s existing safety architecture, giving teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility.

“We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long-term wellbeing for teens on the platform.”