Discord delays global age verification rollout to the second half of 2026 after user backlash

Discord says safeguards for teens remain a priority despite privacy objections.

The update follows a 2025 customer service breach that affected 70,000 users.

More than 90% of global users are not expected to encounter verification prompts.

Discord has delayed its planned global age verification rollout to the second half of 2026 following widespread criticism over privacy concerns.

Earlier this month, the company announced that all users would be required to verify their age starting in March, with accounts unable to do so restricted to a “teen-appropriate experience".

However, co-founder and CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy admitted the company failed to clearly explain how the system would work, leading many users to believe mandatory face scans or ID uploads would be required.

“We knew this rollout was going to be controversial. Any time you introduce something that touches identity and verification, people are going to have strong feelings," Vishnevskiy said in a post. “Rightfully so. In hindsight, we should have provided more detail about our intentions and how the process works.

"The way this landed, many of you walked away thinking we're requiring face scans and ID uploads from everyone just to use Discord. That's not what's happening, but the fact that so many people believe it tells us we failed at our most basic job: clearly explaining what we're doing and why. That's on us."

He added: “Many of you are worried that this is just another big tech company finding new ways to collect your personal data. That we're creating a problem to justify invasive solutions. I get that scepticism. It's earned, not just toward us, but toward the entire tech industry. But that’s not what we’re doing."

Privacy concerns amidst compliance

Vishnevskiy went on to explain that the company understands that many users would prefer no age verification at all, particularly in communities where privacy and identity concerns are tied to real safety risks.

However, after more than a decade of operating the platform, Discord maintains that safeguards for teens are necessary.

The update comes after a 2025 customer service breach affecting 70,000 users. Discord said it no longer works with that vendor and has strengthened its privacy and security review processes for partners.

In countries with existing age verification laws such as the UK, Australia and soon Brazil, adults accessing age restricted content must verify through approved third-party systems, as local regulations do not allow Discord to rely solely on its internal tools.

Outside those regions, Vishnevskiy also clarified that more than 90% of users will not need to take any action, as Discord’s internal safety systems can already determine age for many adult users.

The delay also follows a limited UK test with age verification firm Persona. Discord said it has since decided not to proceed with Persona, citing a new requirement that any facial age estimation must be performed entirely on device so biometric data never leaves a user’s phone.