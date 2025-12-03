Discord launches wishlist feature for saving and showcasing cosmetic items

A new Marvel Rivals Shop channel lets players browse curated skins, emotes, and cosmetics.

Listings feature in-game previews and can be purchased or wishlisted directly on Discord.

More games will adopt the system as Discord expands its cross-game commerce tools.

Discord has launched a new wishlist feature that lets users save and showcase cosmetic items they want from both the Discord Shop and select games.

Starting with Marvel Rivals, users can now tap a heart icon on any cosmetic they don’t own to add it to a public Wishlist on their profile.

Discord said friends can view these lists and gift items directly, with claimed gifts automatically removed to avoid duplicates.

Moreover, users who join the official Marvel Rivals server will find a new “Marvel Rivals Shop” channel, where they can explore curated skins, emotes, and cosmetics from the game’s store.

In-game previews

Each listing includes an in-game preview, and items can be purchased or added to the wishlist directly on Discord. Gifted or purchased items are delivered to the player’s in-game inventory once they link their Marvel Rivals account.

Discord said the wishlist system aims to make cosmetic discovery, sharing, and gifting easier across its platform.

More games are expected to integrate similar features, as the company aims to expand its role as a cross-game social and commerce hub.