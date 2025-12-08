How mobile devs use AI and Pikmin Bloom blossoms | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 75th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

What happened at the Wiggin Games Summit, with insights on games market definitions, mobile industry challenges, and how developers are using AI.

How Pikmin Bloom blossomed to $100 million.

Our interview with LinkedIn influencer Ali Farha and why more people should share their views and insights with others.

Sega's reveal of a fifth Sonic the Hedgehog movie before the fourth one has released.

Discord's decision to sell skins for Marvel Rivals within the platform.

