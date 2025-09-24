Niantic Spatial partners with Kojima Productions to merge storytelling with geospatial AI

Kojima Productions expands beyond traditional gaming into real-world interactive media.

The partnership aims to deliver fresh, immersive experiences for new and existing fans.

Kojima Productions also unveiled Death Stranding: Mosquito, a new animated film in the franchise.

Niantic Spatial has partnered with Kojima Productions to bring Hideo Kojima's storytelling into the real world by leveraging its geospatial AI technology.

The collaboration aims to bring Kojima’s universes into the real world, letting players experience them outdoors in new ways with others by "connecting with the real environment".

New experiences

In a move to expand the Death Stranding franchise, Kojima Productions has also revealed Death Stranding: Mosquito, an animated film telling a new original story within the game's universe.

“Until now, we have been creating games that exist on screens," said Kojima Productions CEO Hideo Kojima. “What John and the technology from Niantic Spatial make possible is to unleash those experiences into real-world experiences.

“I'm excited to collaborate on creating experiences where you can climb real mountains while finding entertainment there, and connecting with real friends. I’m excited that we can create these new experiences together.”

Niantic Spatial CEO John Hanke commented: “At Niantic Spatial, we're building a living model of the world that people and machines can talk to, creating a new canvas for real-world storytelling and interaction.

“We are delighted to be working with Kojima Productions to explore what our combined creativity and innovation can accomplish for new and existing fans.”