Turning rewarded users into long-term players: Beyond the first purchase

Rewarded acquisition works differently from traditional paid social.

Many studios still label rewarded players as low value who churn quickly.

The question for studios should be: has the post-install experience been designed with those users in mind?

The alignment between offer design and in-game progression matters more than it is often given credit for.

Rewarded users have a reputation problem. In many studios, they’re still labelled as “incentivised”, “low intent” or “one-and-done”. The assumption is simple: players come for the reward, churn after the payout, and never become “real” players.

That story is convenient, but it’s worth examining more carefully.

The question studios should be asking is not whether rewarded users can become long-term players. The more useful question is how the experience that follows the install is designed and whether it's been designed with these users in mind at all.

Why rewarded traffic still has a reputation problem.

Despite its growth, rewarded traffic still suffers from outdated assumptions.

Historically, studios treated rewarded installs primarily as a cheap volume channel. Campaigns were optimised around CPI rather than retention, engagement, or downstream monetisation.

“Historically, studios treated rewarded installs primarily as a cheap volume channel. Campaigns were optimised around CPI rather than retention, engagement, or downstream monetisation.” Caglar Eger

When those users churned quickly, the conclusion was obvious: the traffic must be low quality. But the reality is more nuanced.

Rewarded acquisition works differently from traditional paid social. Users actively opt in to complete a task or reach a milestone in exchange for a reward. That opt-in dynamic can create different engagement conditions compared to interruptive ad formats, though outcomes vary significantly depending on how onboarding is designed.

When rewarded installs underperform, the root cause is not always the acquisition channel. How the product experience is structured for those users once they arrive is at least as important a variable.

The role of rewarded users in a healthy growth strategy

In a mature growth strategy, rewarded acquisition plays three important roles.

Incremental reach: Rewarded channels unlock audiences that traditional UA often cannot reach efficiently. These users may not convert through social or search ads but are willing to try new games when there is a clear value exchange. Engagement potential: Because rewarded installs involve an explicit commitment, a task or milestone, they can produce measurable early engagement signals. Whether those signals translate to long-term retention depends heavily on what comes next in the product experience. Predictable unit economics: As UA costs rise across the industry, rewarded channels offer studios a degree of cost control. Predictable ROAS, however, depends on measuring the channel correctly, not just on CPI.

For studios that treat rewarded traffic strategically, it becomes a core growth pillar, not just a supplementary channel.

What long-term rewarded players actually look like

One recurring observation in rewarded UA is that the players who stay share similar early behavioural patterns with retained players from other channels: they complete onboarding, reach early progression milestones, return within the first few days, and engage with core game systems.

“Rewarded users who move beyond the initial reward trigger can behave similarly to players from other acquisition sources.” Caglar Eger

These signals tend to appear within the first week, which is why the early product experience matters so much for this cohort.

Rewarded users who move beyond the initial reward trigger can behave similarly to players from other acquisition sources. Conversion timing may differ, but that doesn't necessarily mean lifetime value will.

The biggest misalignment between growth and product teams

One structural issue that can limit rewarded UA performance has nothing to do with the channel itself.

Growth teams often optimise rewarded campaigns around install volume or CPI. Product teams, meanwhile, typically design onboarding for players arriving through paid social or organic channels. The result can be a mismatch: rewarded users entering an experience that was not built with their specific context in mind.

If studios want rewarded acquisition to contribute to long-term value, it helps for growth and product teams to align on a few key areas: onboarding flows, early progression pacing, and how milestone-based triggers are structured in the first sessions. The acquisition channel shapes who arrives. The product experience shapes whether they stay.

Why the first week matters

There is a broader debate in mobile gaming about how much of long-term player value is set at acquisition versus shaped by the early gameplay experience. Both play a role, but the first week is typically where the most important decisions get made. “A rewarded user's motivation to install may be extrinsic. Their decision to keep playing depends on what they find inside the game.” Caglar Eger A rewarded user's motivation to install may be extrinsic. Their decision to keep playing depends on what they find inside the game. This is why studios that treat onboarding as a rewarded-specific design problem tend to see different outcomes than those that apply a one-size-fits-all approach. When players leave early, it is rarely because of the reward structure itself. More common causes include a core gameplay loop that takes too long to surface, progression pacing that doesn't align with player expectations, or reward milestones that don't correspond to meaningful moments in the game. Addressing these gaps can change cohort outcomes meaningfully, though results will vary by game and genre.

How to evaluate rewarded traffic more usefully

The role rewarded networks play in the growth ecosystem is also changing. Beyond driving installs, networks that sit across large volumes of player behaviour and offer data are increasingly able to help studios identify early signals associated with higher-value users, though the quality and applicability of these signals will vary by platform and context. More sophisticated cohort segmentation is also becoming possible. Not all rewarded users behave the same, and networks that can help studios understand behavioural differences within their rewarded cohorts offer more than a distribution service. Perhaps most importantly, the alignment between offer design and in-game progression matters more than it is often given credit for. When reward milestones correspond to genuinely meaningful moments in the game, players are more likely to discover the core loop and continue playing beyond the trigger. This is an area where closer collaboration between studios and their rewarded partners tends to produce better results.

The direction of travel

The perception of rewarded users is shifting, slowly but noticeably. As the mobile gaming market matures and acquisition becomes more expensive, more studios are moving away from pure scale strategies toward models focused on sustainable, measurable growth. Rewarded acquisition is increasingly part of that conversation.

The studios most likely to get value from the channel are those that stop treating rewarded users as a short-term install metric and start asking what it would take for those users to become long-term players.

That shift is less about the channel and more about design.