Getting ready for Q4 with rewarded UA

Yoni Nijboer, the Director of Partnerships at exmox, explores the opportunities for developers and publishers to use rewarded user acquisition (UA) around the holiday season in the last quarter of the year. Q4 is the most competitive season in performance marketing. Budgets surge, advertisers chase volume, and users are inundated with campaigns across every channel. For most ad formats, this results in higher CPMs and declining efficiency. Rewarded UA, however, plays by a different set of rules. When structured correctly, offerwalls and incentivised placements don’t just withstand Q4 pressure; they can turn it into your most profitable quarter.

Why rewarded UA works when competition peaks

During the holiday rush, users are hit with an overwhelming wave of ads. What makes rewarded formats stand out is that they return control to the user. On offerwalls, people choose the campaigns they want to engage with, and they receive tangible rewards in return. This makes the experience far less intrusive and far more compelling, in a period when attention is fragmented.

For advertisers, the benefits are just as clear. Rewarded UA delivers predictable volume, transparent outcomes, and scalable reach. While other channels fight over limited impressions, incentivised placements continue to provide stability. The key is making sure budgets are directed toward channels that guarantee efficiency, rather than pouring spend into auction environments where rising costs quickly erode performance.

Setting smart expectations

Q4 invites the temptation to chase scale at any cost. Rewarded sources can generate high volumes quickly, but long-term success requires advertisers to define the right KPIs in advance. Whether the focus is on registrations, purchases, or deeper funnel events, rewarded campaigns work best when they are aligned to those outcomes. That alignment ensures holiday-driven growth converts into meaningful value in Q5 and beyond.

Seasonality also plays in advertisers’ favour. During holiday downtime, users are more inclined to experiment with new apps, games, and services. Completion rates often climb, but retention can vary. Success depends on setting clear objectives and recognising that rewarded UA is not just about installs, it’s about guiding users deeper into the funnel where lasting value is created.

The power of seasonal creatives

Unlike other formats, rewarded UA doesn’t depend on bold creatives to break through the noise. What matters most are placement, reward structure, and clarity of goals. That said, Q4 brings a unique set of holidays, from Halloween through Black Friday and Cyber Monday to Christmas and New Year, that shape user behaviour. Adapting creatives to acknowledge these seasonal moments can amplify performance without the need for a complete redesign. Small touches, such as framing rewards as “holiday bonuses,” highlighting limited-time “Black Friday boosts,” or positioning tasks as ways to “unlock extra gifts before the New Year,” align naturally with user expectations. The goal isn’t to overwhelm with seasonal themes, but to weave them subtly into messaging so campaigns feel timely, relevant, and efficient during the busiest shopping period of the year.

Partnership is non-negotiable

Q4 is not the time to let campaigns run on autopilot. Rewarded networks and platforms are the first to notice shifts in performance, but they rely on advertiser input to optimise effectively. Sharing retention insights, LTV data, and conversion quality helps ensure that optimisations happen quickly and that budgets flow toward the highest-value traffic. “Q4 is not the time to let campaigns run on autopilot.” Yoni Nijboer Consistent communication also prevents issues like saturation or overexposure from undermining results. The quicker adjustments are made, the more efficiently spend can be directed to placements that continue to deliver strong outcomes. In a quarter where every impression carries extra weight, close collaboration is what keeps campaigns both scalable and profitable.

ROAS & retention: The hidden strength of holiday UA

One of the overlooked advantages of Q4 is that user behaviour naturally supports stronger outcomes for rewarded campaigns. During the holiday season, people have more downtime, are actively exploring new apps and services, and are more open to sustained engagement. This creates a unique environment where incentivised traffic not only converts at higher rates but also sticks around longer.

For advertisers, this means rewarded UA in Q4 often delivers better ROAS than at any other time of year. Users acquired during the holidays are more receptive to ongoing value exchanges, making it easier to guide them into deeper actions and higher lifetime value. When retention planning is aligned with this seasonal openness, the surge of installs from November and December doesn’t fade in January; it compounds into a loyal user base that continues generating returns well into the new year.

Final word