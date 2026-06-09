Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile's studio manager Jordi Martin to speak at PGC Barcelona 2026

Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile works on titles including Invincible: Guarding the Globe and Hungry Shark.

Martin joins the 'Barcelona Rising' panel to explore why the city has become a global hub for the games industry.

Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile's studio manager Jordi Martin will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, joining a programme stacked with some of gaming's biggest names.

The studio worked on Invincible: Guarding the Globe and also runs some of mobile's most enduring hits, including the long-running Hungry Shark and Hungry Dragon series - Hungry Shark alone has surpassed a billion downloads worldwide.

At PGC Barcelona, Martin will take to the stage in Track Room 1 for the 'Barcelona Rising: Emergence of a Global Hub for the Games Industry' panel. The session traces how Barcelona's games ecosystem took shape, weighs the competitive edge and live opportunities the city offers today, confronts the challenges still ahead and maps out how the region can sustain and scale its growth.

Martin will be joined by Patrones & Escondites co-founder Beto Osorio, Digital Legends Entertainment CEO Xavier Carrillo Costa, Gameloft Barcelona HR director Yolanda Sanchez and Piccolo Studios general manager Alex Corominas.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint/Zynga and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.