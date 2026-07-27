UK Games Fund unveils largest-ever Prototype Fund cohort

A total of 29 independent UK games companies have been selected for funding.

The Prototype Fund reopened earlier this year and attracted strong interest from developers.

The funded studios are developing original IP, new projects and opportunities for further investment.

The UK Games Fund has revealed its largest-ever cohort of companies receiving Prototype Fund support since the programme launched in 2015.

The Prototype Fund reopened for applications earlier this year, with 29 independent UK-based games companies selected for funding.

According to the UK Games Fund, larger grants and a clearer focus on audience development contributed to a stronger pool of applicants.

The newly funded companies are developing original intellectual property, advancing new projects, creating opportunities for skilled employment and increasing their potential to secure additional investment.

Funding boost

UK Games Fund director Kirsty Gibson said the organisation received a strong response from talented teams developing ambitious and innovative projects following the reopening of applications.

The 29 companies selected for funding include:

Plai

Dusky Leaf Games

Fish Tin Games

Space Colony Studios

Studio NX

LunaMi Games

Play XD

Draknek & Friends

Toyumi

Kaizen Game Works

Team Folon

Meteor Pixel

No Ghost

Sectordub

Nyamyam

Tree Den Games

Knights of Borria

Perchang

Talha and Jack Co

YumYumYukYuk

Ursa Minus

276 Productions

EdCorp

Nullpointer

Atypical Types

Glowfrog Games

Seventh Disorder

Robust Games

Brain Rack

“As part of the UK government’s Growth for Games strategy, we were pleased to confirm that the UK Games Fund will receive an additional £28.5 million ($37.9m) over the next three years to continue supporting the UK’s independent games sector," added Gibson.

“Following the reopening of applications for the Prototype Fund, we received a strong response from highly talented teams developing ambitious and innovative projects.”