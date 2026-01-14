Meet the UK Video Games Council in Q&A panel at Pocket Gamer Connects London

UK Video Games Council members Nick Button-Brown, Emily Bailey, Saad Choudri, Donna Orlowski, and Nick Poole will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026.

They will appear on a panel called Going for Growth: Q&A With the UK Video Games Council.

Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks off on Monday, January 19th at 9am sharp.

At 09:40, the event’s first panel will feature five all-star speakers from the UK Video Games Council, offering up their insights and perspectives in a Q&A on ‘Going for Growth’.

Panellists will include UK Video Games Council co-chair Nick Button-Brown alongside members Emily Bailey, Saad Choudri, Donna Orlowski, and Nick Poole.

Great minds

The UK Video Games Council comprises top industry figures and is supported by trade bodies Ukie and TIGA.

Established at the behest of Sir Chris Bryant, minister for creative industries, art and tourism, the council formed in 2025 and acts as a strategic advisory body, working in partnership with the government as part of the Creative Industries Sector plan.

The council offers insight into investments, international reach, and talent, with its members coming from across the games sector - some at major publishers and others indie studios or platforms.

Button-Brown is an angel investor with decades of games industry experience, having held various senior positions and currently serving as Outright Games’ chair. The British publisher is known for its licenced children’s games, from Paw Patrol: On a Roll to Dora: Rainforest Rescue.

Bailey is a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur, bringing indie experience and expertise as software firm Jeco’s co-founder.

Meanwhile, Choudri has spent the past 14 years at Miniclip, Orlowski has spent 12 years as COO of Chucklefish, and Poole brings 25 years of senior leadership experience from across the creative industries.

Their Q&A next week is the first of many panels during what will be a crammed two days at Pocket Gamer Connects London. There are plenty of other talks and panels planned, spanning subjects like the indie revolution and how soft launches are changing in 2026.

Get your tickets here now.