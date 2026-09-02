Ukie and Discord launch Go To Market Academy for UK indies

The first cohort will be limited to 10-12 participants.

Applications are open until September 30th, 2026.

The programme begins at MCM London/EGX on October 30th.

UK trade association for the games industry Ukie has partnered with Discord and GameFlex to launch the Go To Market Academy.

The academy is a new programme designed to help early-stage indie studios strengthen their go-to-market strategies and build sustainable game communities.

It will run across six online modules covering diagnostics and insight, marketing strategy, Discord, campaign execution and long-term studio branding, with guest speakers from across the games industry.

Studios will also take part in a dedicated session with a Discord expert, who will provide advice on using the platform as part of their go-to-market strategy.

Building audiences

The programme begins with an in-person session at MCM London/EGX on October 30th, before moving online through November and early December.

It will conclude with an in-person event where participants present go-to-market plans developed during the programme. Cohort places are limited to 10-12 participants, with studios also receiving access to a dedicated Discord server for discussions and peer learning between sessions.

Applications are open from September 1st to September 30th, with the Academy available to UK-registered games companies with a project ready to begin go-to-market planning.

“Go-to-market planning is where a lot of promising games fall down, not because studios lack good ideas, but because they haven’t had the time or support to build the audience and community that gives those ideas a chance to flourish," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole.

“The Go To Market Academy gives indie studios the space to work through that properly, with direct input from Discord on a platform that’s become central to how games communities actually form and grow."