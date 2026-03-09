Ukie reveals winners of its UK Video Game Awards 2026 alongside Hall of Fame honours

Battlefield 6 was named Ukie Game of the Year.

nDreams was recognised as Best UK Developer for its continued work in VR and immersive technologies.

Playstack was named Best UK Publisher for supporting independent and mid-sized studios.

The UK Video Game Awards 2026 have recognised a range of developers, publishers and organisations for their contributions to the country’s games industry, celebrating creativity, innovation and technical achievement across multiple categories.

The ceremony also marked the launch of Made in the UK, a new campaign designed to celebrate the breadth of games developed across the country and the cultural and economic impact of the industry.

This year’s winners reflect the strength of the UK development ecosystem, with projects spanning triple-A franchises, independent titles, immersive technologies and community-driven experiences.

UK Video Game Awards winners revealed

Ukie Game of the Year: Battlefield 6 (Criterion Games)

Best UK Console Game: Atomfall (Rebellion Developments)

Best UK Mobile Game: PowerWash Simulator (FuturLab)

Best UK PC Game: Battlefield 6 (Criterion Games)

Best UK Mixed Reality Game: Train Sim World VR: New York (Just Add Water and Dovetail Games)

Best UK User Generated Content: King of Meat (Glowmade)

Best UK Developer: nDreams

Best UK Publisher: Playstack

Rising Star: Tanglewood Games

Sustainability Champion: PlanetPlay

Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Limit Break

Best UK Service Supplier: YRS TRULY

Organisers said the awards aim to spotlight the talent and innovation behind games developed in the UK and the global impact of the country’s studios and creative teams.

Hall of Fame honours

Alongside the awards, the UK Games Industry Hall of Fame inducted four industry figures recognised for their long-standing contributions to the games sector.

Debbie Bestwick, co-founder of Team17, was honoured for her nearly four decades of shaping the UK games industry and transforming the company into a major independent publisher following its 2018 public listing.

Richard Bartle was recognised for pioneering online multiplayer games through the creation of MUD in 1978 alongside Roy Trubshaw, widely regarded as the foundation of modern virtual worlds and massively multiplayer games.

Narrative designer Jon Ingold also joined the Hall of Fame for his work at Inkle Studios, where he helped create critically acclaimed titles including 80 Days, Heaven's Vault and Overboard!.

The fourth inductee, Kristian Segerstrale, was recognised for his role in building multiple influential game companies, including Playfish, which was acquired by Electronic Arts for $400 million, and for later leading Super Evil Megacorp, creator of the mobile MOBA Vainglory.