UKIE welcomes new SIC codes for UK games publishing and development

New four-digit SIC codes will also capture games-specific software activity and esports-related work.

Ukie said the updated classifications will provide a clearer picture of the sector’s true size, value and growth.

The Office for National Statistics reviewed 173 SIC revision proposals, with 85 accepted so far and further discussions are ongoing.

UK games trade body UKIE has welcomed a major structural change to how the UK games industry is officially classified.

This follows confirmation that the 2026 UK Standard Industrial Classification framework will introduce four-digit SIC codes for video games publishing and video games development.

Under the new framework, the games sector will no longer sit solely within broad software and IT categories. Instead, it will be recognised through more granular classifications that also cover game-specific software activity and areas such as esports.

UKIE said the change will allow official statistics to more accurately reflect the size, value and growth of the UK games industry.

Policy engagement

Moreover, the update follows sustained engagement from UKIE with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, alongside partners including Creative PEC.

The organisation submitted evidence as part of the SIC revision process, arguing that the lack of dedicated classifications has limited how policymakers and investors understand the industry’s economic impact.

According to a February 2026 update from the Office for National Statistics, the SIC revision process received 173 proposals from across government, business, trade and academia. Of these, 85 have been accepted, with further proposals still under discussion.

UKIE said improved data will support better policy making and investment decisions, describing the move as an important step in ensuring the UK games industry is properly recognised as both a creative and technology-driven sector.