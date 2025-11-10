Unity records highest revenue since 2023, up 5% in Q3

Unity's Q3 revenue reached $470.6m, up 5% Y/Y.

This was its highest quarterly sum since making $609.3m in Q4 2023.

Unity generated $470.6 million in revenue during the third quarter of its fiscal year, up 5% compared to Q3 2024.

This marked Unity’s first overall revenue growth on a year-over-year basis since Q4 2023, breaking six consecutive quarters of Y/Y decline. It was also the company's highest-earning quarter since Q4 2023.

Unity’s Grow Solutions and Create Solutions both saw growth in Q3 2025, making $318.3m and $152.4m respectively, up 6% and 3%. This was Grow Solutions’ first Y/Y growth in over a year and Create Solutions’ second consecutive quarter of Y/Y growth.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was $109m with a margin of 23%. This was up from $92m in Q3 2024, with the improvement attributed to better cost control and higher revenue.

Unity stated revenue and adjusted EBITDA "meaningfully exceeded expectations" during the quarter.

Reasons to rise

Unity’s Q3 marked the first full quarter for its Vector AI ads platform, where all iOS and Android traffic now runs. This shift was completed ahead of schedule in Q2, which Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg said will be looked back on as "an inflection point in the Unity story".

Then, in Q3, Unity launched its Ad Quality tool, designed to help safeguard player experience while bolstering creative and commercial outcomes for developers.

Following these changes, Unity’s latest financials showed a quarterly revenue rise in all geographies. The US, China and APAC also grew Y/Y.

EMEA represented the company’s biggest revenue generator of Q3 at almost $148m, or 31% of global revenue. The US followed at $130.7m or 28%. China followed at $90.5m, having overtaken APAC for third place in the past year.

However, despite Unity’s revenue rising and gross profit reaching $350.3m, the company still made a net loss of $127m in Q3 with a margin of -27%. One year earlier, it made a $125m net loss in Q3 2024 with a margin of -28%.

Moving into Q4, Unity expects to see between $480m and $490m in revenue with a higher growth rate in Create Solutions than Grow Solutions.