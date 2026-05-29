VantageCo agrees deal to acquire majority stake in UK games publisher Playstack

TruFin expects to generate £112.4m in net cash proceeds from the deal, subject to shareholder approval.

Playstack CEO Harvey Elliott said it will be business as usual at the company despite a change in ownership.

TruFin has agreed to sell its 84.5% stake in UK games publisher Playstack in a deal that values the company at £125 million ($168m) on an enterprise value basis.

The majority stake is being sold to Integrated Media Company subsidiary VantageCo. IMC has previously acquired and invested in brands including Fandom and GameSpot.

TruFin said it expected to generate £112.4m ($150m) in net cash proceeds from the deal. The sale is subject to shareholder approval, set for June. TruFin claims investors representing more than 44% of the company’s share register have already indicated support for the deal.

No change in strategy

Playstack CEO and founder Harvey Elliott said the deal marks a change in ownership and that, for now, it would be business as usual for the publisher.

“I’m excited to share that Playstack is entering its next chapter with a new investment partner,” said Elliott.

“In practical terms, this is a change in ownership rather than a change in who we are. Our team, our strategy, and our commitment to publishing premium indie games remain exactly the same.

“For now, it’s business as usual. I sincerely thank TruFin for being an invaluable partner over the past seven years, helping us reach this exciting next step.

“I’m looking forward to sharing more about the future with you all soon.”

TruFin CEO James van den Bergh commented: "We believe the disposal of Playstack represents a milestone for TruFin and a clear demonstration of our disciplined approach to capital allocation and value creation.

"We've thoroughly enjoyed working with the Playstack team over the last few years and look forward to them achieving future success. IMC is a superb platform for the next stage in Playstack's journey and we wish the team at IMC well for the future."

Playstack published games across PC, console and mobile. It has worked with titles including LocalThunk’s hit game Balatro, Deep Field Games’ Abiotic Factor, Color Gray Games’ The Rise of the Golden Idol, and many more.

The publisher ranked 21st on our recently published list of the Top 50 UK Game Makers for 2026.