Venmo becomes payment option on Google Play

Users can pay for apps, games, in-app purchases and subscriptions through Venmo.

Venmo users can link their accounts directly to the Google Play Store.

Payments can be made using a Venmo balance or a linked bank account, credit or debit card.

PayPal has revealed that Venmo is now available as a payment option on Google Play, allowing customers to pay for apps, games, in-app purchases and subscriptions.

Customers can link their Venmo account to Google Play through the payment methods section of the Play Store, then begin using the digital wallet at checkout.

Once connected, their Venmo balance or linked payment method can be selected at checkout to make purchases across Google Play.

New options

“Google Play powers so many of the digital experiences that millions of people share every day," said Venmo general manager Alexis Sowa.

“Whether that's gaming with friends, keeping up with their favourite creators, managing subscriptions or streaming their favourite show, it's where people's social and digital lives converge.

Google Play director of business development and partnerships Pete Albers commented: “We’re excited to welcome Venmo to Google Play, connecting our store with a payment platform that millions of users already rely on every day. This integration is about more than a new way to pay on Google Play. It’s about making the Play ecosystem even more accessible and user-centric.

"Venmo is fast, flexible and trusted. Bringing it to our platform makes engaging with great digital content as natural as sending a payment to a friend.”