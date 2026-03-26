Verse8 secures $5m to scale its AI-driven game creation platform

Funding will support AI system upgrades, creator onboarding and global distribution infrastructure.

Verse8 has reached 3.5 million monthly users since launching in stealth last July.

More than 5,000 creators have already built roughly 25,000 games using the platform.

AI-native publishing platform Verse8 has raised $5 million in seed funding to accelerate development of its AI-powered tool designed to simplify and speed up game creation.

The funds will also go towards advancing its core AI systems, expanding creator onboarding programmes and scaling its publishing and distribution infrastructure.

Verse8 said the investment comes as generative AI continues to reshape content production across industries, lowering barriers to entry while increasing demand for faster, more accessible development tools.

Founded by JC Kim and Kevin Lee, Verse8 enables creators to generate fully playable multiplayer games using natural language prompts, removing the need for coding knowledge, game engines or large development teams.

Platform expansion

The round was backed by Story Foundation, Nexpace, the Web3 arm of Nexon, Neowiz, Marblex, the Web3 arm of Netmarble, Solarium Labs and NEXUS, alongside additional investors from the gaming, media and technology sectors.

According to the company, the platform has reached more than 3.5m monthly active users since launching in stealth in July, with over 5,000 active creators producing around 25,000 games.

“Just 3 million creators globally produce interactive content, and the top 20 studios control 70% of all production,” said Verse8 CEO Kevin Lee. “Verse8 changes that dynamic.

“By compressing the tools of a full game studio into a single prompt, we make interactive creation accessible to all creators. This funding allows us to deepen the technology and scale an ecosystem where creativity compounds rather than resets.”