WeChat Mini Games crosses 500m monthly active users as Tencent shifts focus to retention

Average daily playtime now exceeds 60 minutes per user.

Users aged over 40 represent 40% of the player base.

More than 80% of developers are teams with fewer than 30 employees.

Tencent is shifting its focus from user growth to retention and engagement.

Tencent has revealed that the WeChat Mini Games ecosystem surpassed 500 million monthly active users in 2025.

As reported by CGames, Tencent also shared that the number of developers on the platform grew to 500,000, up from approximately 400,000 a year earlier.

The figures were shared during the 2026 WeChat Mini Games Developer Conference in Hangzhou, where Tencent outlined a new strategic direction centred on deeper engagement rather than continued user acquisition.

Average daily usage time now exceeds 60 minutes per user, while female players account for 47% of the audience.

Users aged 24 to 40 represent roughly half of the player base, with another 40% aged over 40, giving the platform a broader demographic profile than many traditional gaming segments.

Ecosystem growth

Tencent said future growth will come from improving retention, extending playtime, and expanding genre adoption across devices and monetisation models rather than simply increasing overall user numbers.

More than 80% of developers on the platform are small and medium-sized teams with fewer than 30 employees, with many projects beginning with teams of just three or four people.

AI also featured prominently at the conference, with Tencent positioning the technology as a tool for improving efficiency across development, operations, analytics and user acquisition.

Company executives said AI is helping teams accelerate prototyping, content creation, testing and optimisation, while lowering barriers to entry for developers.

You can learn more about China's games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.