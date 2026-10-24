Why EA shut down BioWare, Supercell’s Metacore takeover and Mika Games’ $10m soft launch bet | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz editorial director of events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Aastle talk through the latest games industry news on the 107th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week:

EA shuts down BioWare after 30 years and cancels the next Mass Effect, as part of around 400 job cuts.

Game IP goes live on stage: Wuthering Waves plays LA, Uma Musume cancels its concert over visa problems, and Pokémon Night Out ties in with Pokémon Go.

Wargaming co-founder Nick Katselapov’s Mika Games raises $10m to pay for the user acquisition tests studios need to get past soft launch.

Supercell completes its full takeover of Metacore and wants Merge Mansion back at the top of the charts.

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