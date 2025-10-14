Why you still can’t afford to overlook the MENA market

Huge audiences, untapped talent pools, and strong projected market growth are some of the reasons game companies should start paying attention to the MENA market.

For game companies looking for emerging areas of potential, especially in mobile, esports and community-based games, it offers a compelling opportunity far beyond short term goals.

To get it right, however, they must understand how to localise the best offerings as well as get the hang of local cultures, practical nuances and regulatory landscapes.

Seven reasons why you shouldn’t ignore the MENA market

Large, young, tech-savvy audience

One of MENA's significant strengths is its people. A young population with almost 50% under the age of 25, using games - primarily mobile - as a medium of entertainment and social connection.

Strong growth and projected revenue

One of the world’s fastest growing games markets, MENA continues to outpace global market growth, with projections suggesting its market value will continue to rise significantly in the coming years.

Both players and revenue are on the up, especially in key MENA markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. This MENA-3 region alone generated $2 billion in games revenue in 2024, a 5.4% year-on-year increase, with projections to hit $2.8 billion by 2029. This while growing to 84.3 million players in five years.

As for the broader Middle East games market, the predicted growth is even faster, from $4.56 billion in 2024 to $9.57 billion by 2030.

Dominance of mobile and emerging tech

Mobile drives a large majority of the games market revenue in many MENA countries, accelerated further by institutional support for tech and infrastructure, with the aim of turning MENA into a global innovation hub.

Increasing ARPU driving new monetisation opportunities

Thanks to an increasing middle class and higher disposable incomes, players’ spending power is also rising, resulting in an uptick in average revenue per user (ARPU).

In-app purchases, subscriptions and esports all contribute to advancements in monetisation and payment models.

Untapped local talent pool

Nurturing its local talent, several MENA governments are spearheading growth in games, tech and esports as strategic industries. Initiatives like The Gaming Lab and National Strategy for Games and Esports in Jordan, and games-focused educational programmes at universities like HTU and Digipen have resulted in a young, highly skilled workforce ready to be recruited by game companies entering the market.

Unique localisation opportunities

Localised content - based on native language, themes, and cultural references - is currently limited relative to the potential audience.

Other geographies demonstrate that games genuinely adapting to regional culture and language tend to stick and perform better. Tailoring strategies to individual markets - like adapting to different payment habits, spending power and regulatory environments - also provides an advantage.

Growing community in games, esports, and streaming

Esports is a strong element of the ecosystem, with high engagement, viewers, and revenue streams. In addition, streaming and content creation are expanding quickly, unlocking new market opportunities for creators and companies targeting a specific audience.

