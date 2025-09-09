Discover new prospects in MENA’s growing games market

Meet the MENA's games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba, November 8th to 9th.

More global game companies than ever are eyeing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, one of the world's fastest expanding game markets.

Pocket Gamer Connects is thrilled to return to Jordan - debuting in the beautiful Red Sea city of Aqaba in 2025 - with the leading global B2B games conference.

Where: Great Arab Revolt Plaza, Aqaba.

When: November 8th to 9th.

What: Unmissable MENA/ROW games industry gateway.

So, why Aqaba?

As part of the rapidly growing MENA games sector, Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, sits at the crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa. An increasing number of overseas game companies are waking up to MENA’s emerging potential; being an early player gives you a competitive advantage.

PGC Aqaba provides a strategic gateway for regional game companies looking for global reach, as well as international delegates exploring regional opportunities.

Gathering over 1,000 delegates - 70% game makers and 50% C-level execs from 50 countries - PGC Aqaba provides an ample stage to gain visibility among people who are ready to build worthwhile partnerships in a friendly environment. One or two key connections from this event could outweigh any other investment cost in 2025.

Joining a globally established and familiar games industry conference like Pocket Gamer Connects, known for its high-quality curated meeting sessions, gives you direct access to real decision-makers, including developers, publishers and investors, shaping MENA’s future games sector.

The multitrack agenda covers mobile, PC, console, AI, XR, HTML5, web3, and the state of esports. As well as sharing insight on the global market and industry trends, over 100 expert speakers offer practical tips on game design, monetisation, investment strategies, and publisher deals.

Benefit from connections and collaborations, be part of the conversation, and influence an increasing community of regional games professionals at PGC Aqaba - your gateway to untapped opportunities in Jordan, the wider MENA region, and beyond.

Register before midnight Thursday, September 11th, to save up to $325 with current Early Bird ticket rates.