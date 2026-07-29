Wizards of the Coast president John Hight to step down in September

Wizards of the Coast has started searching for Hight's successor.

The company said its 2027 video game slate remains on track.

Hight joined Wizards of the Coast in August 2024 after nearly 13 years at Blizzard.

Wizards of the Coast president John Hight will step down from the role on September 1st according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the filing states that Hight will remain with the company in an advisory role after leaving the position and will report to the CEO.

He joined Wizards of the Coast in August 2024 after spending nearly 13 years at Blizzard, where he served as general manager of the Warcraft franchise.

As president, Hight oversaw the Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering franchises, alongside several video game projects in development, including the sci-fi RPG Exodus.

Leadership change

In a statement, Wizards of the Coast thanked Hight for his leadership over the past two years and confirmed it has begun an internal and external search for his successor.

The company added that its business remains strong, with Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons continuing to perform well, while its 2027 video game slate, including Exodus and Warlock, remains on track.

"There is no change to the strength of the Wizards business," said Hasbro in a statement. “Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons continue to perform incredibly well, consistent with our most recent earnings release, and our upcoming 2027 video game slate, including Exodus and Warlock remains on track.

"We're launching an internal and external search for John's successor and will share updates as appropriate."