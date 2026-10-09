Xbox creates XP division to expand its gaming franchises

XP will focus on film and TV, merchandise, live experiences and partnerships.

Minecraft sales grew from 350 million to more than 425 million units under Walters’ tenure at Mojang.

A Minecraft Movie recorded the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation.

Xbox has created XP, a new division focused on expanding its gaming franchises through consumer products, brand partnerships, live experiences, film and television.

Led by newly appointed president Kayleen Walters, XP will bring together teams working across these areas to help Xbox reach more people and create new ways for fans to engage with its franchises.

The division will focus on four areas: Xbox Pictures for film and television, Xbox Products for merchandise, Xbox Places for live events and attractions, and Xbox Partnerships for work with creators, brands and communities.

Xbox said games will remain at the centre of its franchises, with XP working alongside its studios and external partners to build on their success.

Growing franchises

Walters previously spent 13 years at Lucasfilm before moving to Mojang. During her time at Mojang, Minecraft sales grew from 350 million units to more than 425m, while its merchandising business became one of the world’s top 20.

She also served as executive producer of A Minecraft Movie, which recorded the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation and finished first at the US box office. Mojang also secured its first theme park placements.

“Kayleen understands that the strongest franchises grow by remaining true to what and who made them special while creating new ways for fans, creators, partners, and communities to participate, said Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball.

“I cannot imagine a better leader for this division and we are just getting started imagining what it will build."

The launch of XP comes amid restructuring at Xbox, which announced plans for further layoffs and studio consolidation last month. The company said it would cut 268 roles as part of its ongoing reset, following 1,600 job cuts announced in July.