Yalla Group to open new regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of Middle East expansion plans 

Yalla Group has revealed plans to expand in Saudi Arabia by opening a new regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The Riyadh headquarters is scheduled to open in the first half of 2026 at Roshn Front, supporting Yalla Group’s push to deepen its presence and tap into Saudi Arabia’s growing digital and entertainment market.

It will serve as Yalla Group’s main hub for Saudi operations, helping build local partnerships, create locally tailored gaming content, and work more closely with industry players across the Kingdom.

Strategic move

The headquarters will also help Yalla better understand the Saudi market, adapt its platforms, and introduce new services tailored to local users, while creating jobs and supporting talent development.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Riyadh marks a strategic milestone in Yalla Group’s expansion plans in the Saudi market," said Yalla Group president and CEO Saifi Ismail. “It demonstrates our commitment to contributing to the development of the Kingdom’s advanced digital landscape.

“Our new office will serve as the core from which we will manage our operations across Saudi Arabia, enabling us to forge stronger partnerships and drive growth within an integrated technology ecosystem that fosters innovation.

“We aim to work closely with Saudi talent and stakeholders to develop and refine our offerings, ensuring they are in line with the aspirations of local users. Yalla Group is set to not only expand its market presence but also to be an active part of the Kingdom's vision for a flourishing digital economy."