Zynga Ads+ brings 100 mobile games to advertising offering

Zynga Ads+ brings 100 leading casual mobile games into Zynga’s advertising offering.

The offering expands Zynga’s combined reach to more than 100m monthly consumers.

Zynga is using its “Game Path Optimisation” approach to curate high-quality and brand-safe mobile gaming environments.

Zynga has revealed Zynga Ads+, a new advertising offering to help brands and agencies navigate the mobile gaming ecosystem by bringing 100 leading casual mobile games into its portfolio.

The company said the expansion, unveiled during IAB PlayFronts, increases its combined reach to more than 100 million monthly consumers.

The offering is built around what Zynga calls “Game Path Optimisation”, which focuses on curating high-quality gaming environments for advertisers based on attention, engagement and brand safety.

Mobile gaming reach

The Take-Two subsidiary said there are nearly 500,000 games available on the US App Store, but only one in four has a user rating of 4.5 or higher, making it challenging for advertisers to identify high-quality gaming environments at scale.

Zynga Ads+ aims to address this by bringing selected casual mobile games into its advertising offering. The publisher said the product will give brands and agencies access to high-attention mobile gaming environments.

The company plans to provide more details about Zynga Ads+ at its IAB Brand Academy on October 21st.