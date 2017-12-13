NetEase's PUBG-like Rules of Survival racks up 15 million downloads

Chinese publisher NetEase's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-like mobile game Rules of Survival has be downloaded more than 15 million times.

In a marketing campaign to increase the game's popularity further, the publisher is hosting a battle royale-style event featuring 30 popular streamers and content creators across the globe.

Players versus streamers

The special ‘Hunt The Streamer’ event will take place on December 17th and will pit players against streamers from around the world over a 24-hour period.

Streamers on board include Dr Disrespect, LIRIK, PlayHard, ViruZz and GoldGlove.

Players will have the chance to claim $100 cash bounties on the streamers - who can be identified easily in-game by their pumpkin-shaped helmets - with in-game kills, with a total of $30,000 up for grabs.

Those who do take down the streamers will be entered into a lottery to win the $100, as well as receiving in-game currency amounting to 1,000 goal coins.

Rules of Survival has proven to be one of the most popular PUBG-like games on mobile. Surprisingly though, the game does not yet have any form of monetisation, though this will inevitably come in time.