News

Tencent appears to copy Ketchapp's Bottle Flip for new WeChat mini-game

Tencent appears to copy Ketchapp's Bottle Flip for new WeChat mini-game
By , Deputy Editor

Tencent has reportedly copied Ketchapp's hyper-casual mobile game Bottle Flip as part of its recent launch of mini-games in WeChat.

As reported by Quartz, Tencent launched a set mini-games on December 29th 2017, with 17 titles available to play within WeChat. These work much like Facebook's Instant Games service on its Messenger app.

One game, Tiao yi tiao (Jump to jump), has captured the attention of players in particular. Its fame has also drawn claims that it rather closely resembles Ketchapp's game Bottle Flip.

Paying respect to a classic

When asked about the similarities, WeChat's mini-games team stated that "the games and the elements in the games are original". Interestingly, it also noted that "from the beginning, WeChat has paid respect to classic works, innovation, and habits of technology."

While not an outright admission of copying, it does certainly sound like the developers knowingly took some ideas from Bottle Flip from its game.

That said, it's unlikely that anything will come of this. For one, Ketchapp owner Ubisoft is engaged in a partnership with Tencent on China-only game Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos, so isn't likely to start a legal battle over a tiny game on WeChat.

Ketchapp's Bottle Flip launched in November 2016, and the developer has made plenty more games since then. Back in May 2017 it jumped on the fidget spinner craze with its game Finger Spinner, which almost instantly became the number one downloaded game across Europe.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Aug 31st, 2016

AppsFlyer partners with Tencent to bring tracking service to Tencent Social Ads

11 List May 3rd, 2016

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2016

News Oct 30th, 2014

China joy: Tencent's daily app downloads pass 100 million

Deal Sep 11th, 2014

Halfbrick and iDreamsky bring a new version of Fruit Ninja to Tencent's mobile platform

News Sep 2nd, 2014

Hoolai tests the hardcore appetite of WeChat players with War of Immortals

Comments

1 comment
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
John Ikhnoria
HOW I GOT MY LOVE BACK AFTER I LOST HIM, AM SO HAPPY

Hello everyone, i am Stacy for united states, i was married to a man i loved so much, that i could not do without him, he was so addicted to me but after some time i lost him to one of his slay workers, he turned against me that i cried all day, after which i told my mom and she directed me to a great doctor from Africa, after he worked for me my husband was back begging me i was so surprised we are living together now, if you are out there you are DEPRESSED, SICK, NEED YOUR EX LOVER BACK, NEED A SPELL TO WIN THE LOTTERY, GET PROMOTED AT WORK, GET PREGNANT AND HAVE YOUR OWN BABY, CURE NY TYPE OF DISEASE, contact the great Dr Ebore at. dreborespellcaster@hotmail.com .. indeed doctor you are great
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.