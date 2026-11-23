Exel by Merak’s third cohort has graduated 21 gaming startups, up from 19 in cohort 2 and 17 in cohort 1.

Each startup receives up to $300,000 in funding, plus mentorship and global network access.

The programme is backed by Merak Capital’s $80 million games fund and launched in November 2024.

A fourth cohort is scheduled for H1 2027, with no official date yet.

Saudi-based accelerator Exel by Merak has graduated 21 MENA gaming startups from its third cohort at Demo Day on Monday, November 23rd.

The studios presented to publishers, investors and developers, and attendees could play the games and meet the founders after the pitches. Exel launched in November 2024 and is backed by Merak Capital's $80 million games fund.

Its first cohort of 17 studios received $300,000 each at its first Demo Day, chosen from more than 300 applicants, and 19 startups graduated from the second cohort. The third cohort opened its virtual bootcamp in June with 60 startups competing for places, and 21 were chosen, making it the largest cohort to date.

Selected startups revealed

Zohal : A Riyadh-based studio making Keko & the NightShard, a 3D puzzle platformer in which a pirate cat shares a body with a fragment of the night sky.

Folded Reality : Developing Najd, a narrative adventure inspired by Najdi culture in which a young girl's braid becomes her power.

Game Hermits : An Egypt-based studio making Metro Surge, a single-player action RPG in which players design a superhero and receive a random power system.

Three Pixels : The team behind Noctuaria, a mystery adventure set in a village trapped in a time loop.

Struck Knight Games : Developing Bou's Revenge 2: Hunt Begins, the horror sequel to Bou's Revenge.

Hankat Alturath : A Saudi-based studio bringing traditional Saudi games to mobile with Henkaa, a strategy game played against friends or an AI opponent.

Neurospike Softworks : A Saudi-based studio making Renegade Brigade, a first-person shooter and immersive sim with two playstyles and multi-route missions.

Hemova : A Saudi-based studio developing Sands of the First Kings, a 2.5D narrative adventure in a reactive Arabic world with character recruitment.

Sparkling Sand Studio : A Saudi-based studio making Blindspot, an asymmetric co-op mystery in which two players see different realities and must talk to find the truth.

Optimistic Studio : A Saudi-based multiplayer studio developing SYNERGY: Sanity Break, a four-player online co-op psychological horror game with a sanity system.

CrownLight Games : Building Ice To Meet You, a match-3 puzzle game with strategic combat and character progression, now in early access.

Three Coins Games : Developing Gumball Hero, an FPS roguelike in which a candy machine defends a mall at night.

Raheebeen Studios : A Saudi-based mobile studio behind Sheep Salon, an idle clicker in which players grow a sheep grooming salon into a clothing factory.

TWW Studios : Developing Rising Together: Nayyar and Riab, a 2D couch co-op action-adventure inspired by It Takes Two.

End Games : A Saudi-based studio making FryDay, a 2v2 cooking party game in which players are ghosts possessing the ingredients.

Kreationware : Developing Desert Revenant 2: The Reawakening, a tactical strategy roguelike deckbuilder drawn from Mesopotamian and ancient Arabian myth.

Purple Milk : Making For Nora, a 2D precision platformer in which the player has a week to rescue a kidnapped younger sister.

Golden Game Productions : Developing JunkLite: Crackdown, a cyberpunk RPG pairing 2D pixel characters with explorable 3D environments.

Duwit : Making Chess Nuke, a chess game in which pawns merge into a nuclear bomb that can be detonated mid-match.

Dinomite Interactive : Developing Galaxy Soccer, a third-person mobile football game.

MeemWow Games: Making Captain's Orders, a turn-based roguelike strategy game about commanding a pirate ship.

Cohort 4 is currently scheduled for H1 2027, though no official date has been revealed. The programme is part of Saudi Arabia's push to develop its games sector under Vision 2030, with a focus on nurturing homegrown talent and making the Kingdom a global hub for interactive entertainment.

To learn more about the accelerator and how studios are selected, we interviewed Exel by Merak CEO Faisal Sedrani, who discussed what the firm expects from the studios it backs, as well as what stands out about game studios in MENA.