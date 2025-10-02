39% of game devs are making mobile games, but layoffs make them "go numb"

39% of devs are making games for mobile, while 38% are making cross-platform games.

98% of games industry workers surveyed play games themselves.

That’s according to Duamentes Gaming’s new Making Games, Making Future report, based on data gathered from more than 160 professionals during Gamescom.

Meanwhile, 58% of surveyed developers were working on PC games and 30% on console at the time. VR, AR and MR made up just 6%.

Satisfaction vs stability

76% of developers also enjoy their work, but in an industry tainted by mass layoffs, studio closures and shuttered games, trust in the games sector has collapsed. The report suggested trust in the industry is down at a -40 net promoter score, meaning advocacy is in the negative, due to "deep structural issues".

They expect the future to be player-focused and collaborative, with the industry moving toward making games for people, not just profits. However, along the way, a healthier relationship between devs and publishers is needed, and investment in better tools is crucial.

Regional results were also divided. Satisfaction levels were notably "decent" in APAC, Africa and DACH, and devs largely find their work meaningful, but they also see games as unstable and unsustainable. Some have already lost their jobs due to downsizing, others were "waiting" for their turn to be laid off.

Without structural change, developers warned that passion alone won’t be enough to sustain the industry.

"After 2022 and mass layoffs it's not a stable employment anymore. You build a team, you see the team go, you build new one, you see it go. Until you go numb," said Garena senior marketing consultant, product manager Lucy Vagizova.

"This industry is meant to be thriving on emotions and passion which we don't feel anymore."

Fundamentally Games CEO Oscar Clarke commented in the report: "For people like me who 'have to make games' there is nothing else to match the diversity/creativity. But there are easier ways to make a living and it can be very difficult. Liking playing games is not a good reason to work in games."

