Abu Dhabi University partners with Pearson on video game design degree

Students can earn Pearson-recognised digital credentials through eligible activities.

Pearson will recruit ADU students into its Campus Ambassador Program.

The programme was established in 2025 through a joint degree partnership with Rubika France.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has partnered with Pearson Education Limited to support its Bachelor of Arts in Video Game Design programme, with a focus on AI-enhanced learning and industry engagement.

Pearson will serve as a preferred academic content and digital learning partner, providing access to digital learning content, platforms, subject matter experts and educational consultants.

Students will also have opportunities to earn Pearson-recognised digital credentials, including Pearson Credly badges, through eligible learning activities.

Supporting talent

The partnership will include faculty development workshops, product training, teaching and learning seminars, as well as student employability and industry engagement initiatives.

Pearson will also recruit ADU students into its Pearson Campus Ambassador Program, providing selected students with work experience while supporting their peers.

Established in 2025 as the region’s first joint degree programme with Rubika France in video game design, ADU’s programme combines education with hands-on experience in the games industry.

The collaboration will also support research and innovation across video game design and creative arts, aligning with the UAE’s focus on future-ready specialisations and digital economic development.

ADU said the partnership will help develop talent for the UAE’s growing gaming sector, where revenues from digital gaming platforms reached AED 2.7 billion ($735 million) in 2025, according to the UAE National Media Authority.