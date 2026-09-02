Dubai and Xsolla to launch new game accelerator in October 

Dubai will become home to only the second permanent Xsolla Club globally.

The partnership builds on an MoU signed between Dubai and Xsolla last year.

Dubai's gaming sector has grown to 495 operating companies, up 34.5% since 2024.

Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) has announced a new accelerator partnership with Xsolla to expand an existing relationship that began with an MoU last year.

The new accelerator is set to launch in October 2026 and will give developers access to Xsolla’s accelerator expertise.

Dubai will also become home to only the second permanent Xsolla Club in the world, providing local, regional and international developers with direct access to the company’s team.

The partnership follows earlier work between Dubai and Xsolla, including networking events and market reports, and builds on the studio accelerator programme announced by the organisations earlier this year.

Growing ecosystem

DFGC said the wider Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 is focused on attracting companies, connecting studios and developing local capabilities as the emirate targets a place among the world's top 10 gaming destinations.

The number of gaming companies operating in Dubai has risen from more than 368 in 2024 to 495 in 2026, a 34.5% increase. However, this figure represents companies operating in the emirate and should not be interpreted as 495 homegrown Dubai or UAE game studios.

Meanwhile, the Good Game Club podcast is also relocating to Dubai, bringing its focus on the positive impact of games into the emirate's growing gaming ecosystem.

“There is a tendency among some people to view gaming purely from an entertainment lens, but we count it among society’s most powerful creative forays. Innovatively built games can impart knowledge, connect people who would never otherwise meet, and build real careers," said DFGC games commissioner Faisal Kazim.

“That belief is the reason Dubai wants to be at Gamescom every year, and it is the standard every studio we back is held to. Good gaming runs through all of it: the belief that games are a force for good, for the people who play them, and the people who make them.”