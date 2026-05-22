Xsolla partners with Dubai Films and Games Commission to expand global opportunities for MENA developers

Xsolla will provide access to payment systems supporting payment methods across multiple geographies.

The collaboration aims to connect MENA-based developers with global commercial opportunities.

Dubai continues positioning itself as a regional hub for gaming, technology, and entertainment.

Xsolla and the Dubai Films and Games Commission have penned a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate the games industry across the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the partnership, Xsolla will provide access to its global commerce infrastructure, including direct-to-consumer storefronts, player engagement tools, and payment systems across 200 geographies.

The collaboration will also include a joint studio accelerator program in Dubai, the production of market intelligence reports focused on the games industry, and reciprocal opportunities for developers and industry leaders across both organisations’ event networks.

“Scalable pathway to the world"

The announcement was made during the GamesBeat Summit 2026 in Los Angeles, where both organisations revealed plans to connect Dubai-based developers with international markets through new commercial and industry initiatives.

"The games industry is increasingly shaped by markets that invest seriously in building the right commercial infrastructure," said Xsolla SVP of global strategic initiatives and partnerships Rytis Joseph Jan.

"Dubai has made these investments for the future of the industry. This partnership is about converting that ambition into real, lasting opportunity for developers based here and for the international studios who want to be part of what is being built."

Dubai games commissioner for Dubai Films & Games Commission Faisal Kazim commented: "For the Dubai Films and Games Commission, this partnership is a direct expression of our mission to make Dubai one of the world's leading destinations for game development and publishing.

“Xsolla's global reach and commercial infrastructure give our market something it has not had before: a proven, scalable pathway to the world."