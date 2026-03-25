Xsolla and CYGMA team up to grow Cyprus’ game development sector

Cyprus is emerging as a regional development hub driven by favourable business conditions and talent inflow.

The partnership targets practical bottlenecks such as payments, distribution, and cross-border commerce.

Xsolla will deliver workshops and direct support to help studios scale beyond domestic markets.

Games commerce company Xsolla has partnered with the Cyprus Game Makers Association to support studios on the island as it continues to position itself as an emerging hub for game development.

The agreement will provide developers within the CYGMA network with access to Xsolla’s monetisation infrastructure and guidance designed to help local studios launch and scale their titles in international markets.

Xsolla said Cyprus has been steadily attracting game development talent in recent years, driven by favourable business conditions and a growing creative community.

The partnership is intended to build on that momentum by addressing some of the practical barriers that often limit smaller studios, particularly around payments, distribution, and global market access.

Building ecosystem capability

As part of the collaboration, Xsolla will sponsor a series of industry initiatives, including workshops and talks led by experienced professionals.

Company specialists will work directly with developers to tackle operational challenges such as integrating payment systems across multiple currencies and refining monetisation strategies for different regions.

Participating studios will also gain access to Xsolla’s suite of commerce tools, which the company said are currently used by more than 1,500 developers worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with CYGMA and support the vibrant gaming community in Cyprus," said Xsolla president Chris Hewish. "The country is producing exceptional talent, and our goal is to make sure those developers have every advantage as they bring their games to a global audience.

“Through this partnership, we're investing not just in tools, we are building all the things to enable long-term growth of an ecosystem we believe in."