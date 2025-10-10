Xsolla extends Stevenage FC sponsorship to 2028

Xsolla signs deal to sponsor Stevenage until the 2027 to 2028 season.

Partnership will see Xsolla be the official club sponsor, shirt sponsor and gaming partner.

Games e-commerce company Xsolla has extended its sponsorship of English League One football club Stevenage FC to 2028.

A statement said the extended and improved agreement will see Xsolla be the official club sponsor, shirt sponsor and gaming partner until at least the 2027 to 2028 season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The company will also feature prominently on official YouTube content, social media channels, the LED perimeter and screens, digital programmes and officially licensed games. Digital and matchday activations are also planned, while Xsolla has donated its shirt logo rights to games charity SpecialEffect for use in at least one game this season.

Connecting games, sport and culture

“Xsolla came on board for the 2024 to 25 season, quickly recognising the global potential of our club and our distinctive crossover appeal to football fans and gamers. Their decision to extend the partnership is a huge endorsement of what we’re building here,” said Stevenage FC director Stuart Dinsey.

Xsolla chief marketing and growth officer Berkley Egenes commented: “Stevenage FC shares in our mission and passion for creating connections, fostering innovation, building a loyal community and bringing opportunities together to help everyone to enjoy the game.

“This partnership with the club goes far beyond a logo - it’s about connecting video games, sport and culture together in new and exciting ways. We are honoured and proud to continue on this journey together to share the love for games on and off the pitch.”

We previously spoke with Xsolla chief marketing officer Berkley Egenes last year about the sponsorship and the football club’s historic gaming connections.